Ajit Pawar Air Crash: Rohit Pawar, His Cousin Approach Baramati Police Against VSR Ventures

Pune: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and his cousin Yugendra Pawar on Thursday approached Baramati police, seeking registration of an FIR against VSR Ventures over the January 28 plane crash that claimed the life of their uncle and then Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The move comes a day after Rohit Pawar filed a similar complaint at the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai against VSR Ventures and its directors. VSR Ventures operated the ill-fated Learjet-45 plane which crashed in Baramati in Pune district with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and four others on board.

Backed by a large number of supporters holding placards with the message demanding 'justice' for the late NCP leader, Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar submitted a written complaint at the Baramati Taluka police station on Thursday morning.

"We believe an FIR should be registered against VSR Ventures. We are here to support Rohit Dada in this fight. Our demand is that Ajit dada should get justice and the investigation into the crash should be expedited," Yugendra Pawar told reporters.

On Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the grounding of four aircraft of VSR Ventures over non-compliance of approved procedures in the areas of airworthiness, air safety and flight operations. Yugendra Pawar claimed the DGCA had, in its report, pointed to criminal negligence on the part of VSR Ventures.