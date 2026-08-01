ETV Bharat / bharat

AJit Doval Urges Youth In India To Prioritise National Interest Over Personal Gains

Ajit Doval urges youth in India to prioritise national interest over personal gains while receiving the Lokmanya Tilak Award in Pune on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday expressed that today's youth should embrace patriotism above personal interests.

"Nation-building, national development, and national security are impossible unless national interest is prioritised above everything else," Doval said after he was conferred the Lokmanya Tilak Award. This award is presented annually by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust on the occasion of Tilak's death anniversary.

The award was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Trust's President, Rohit Tilak. They were flanked by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. The award comprises a cash prize of one lakh rupees and a memento.

Doval urged today's youth to reflect on Tilak's vision for nation-building and the actions he took to achieve them. "At a time when few dared to raise their voices, Lokmanya provided leadership by choosing a challenging path," said Doval.

He urged the youth to dedicate their lives to the country and place the nation's welfare above their own. Doval called upon the youth of today to view the country through Tilak's perspective of championing the cause of unity.

"During the British eta, Tilak's declaration of 'Swaraj (self-rule) is my birthright, and I shall have it', was an embodied a vision for a new India and instilled that conviction in the citizens. If Lokmanya Tilak were alive today, his slogan would have been, Making India strong and developed is a birthright. I will certainly achieve it," the NSA said.

Recalling his memories of Pune, Doval mentioned that he had lived there for fifteen months during his school days. He shared two specific memories: of his mother taking him to the Chatushrungi Devi temple, and being introduced to Tilak’s philosophy at his school in Pune. He expressed his joy at receiving this award in the very same city after 76 years.

Amit Shah stated that today's youth should read Lokmanya Tilak's 'Gita Rahasya' to ensure they never stray from the right path. "Lokmanya Tilak gave direction to the concept of cultural nationalism, and based on this vision, the country is moving along the path of cultural nationalism today," Shah said.