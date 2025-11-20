ETV Bharat / bharat

'Let's Ensure Safety, Security, And Stability Of Indian Ocean Region': Ajit Doval

New Delhi: As countries connected by maritime geography, it is our responsibility to ensure safety, security, and stability of the region, said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval while addressing the delegates at 7th meeting of the NSAs of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in New Delhi on Thursday.

Stating that the "Ocean is our biggest heritage," Doval asserted that India is committed to working closely with all CSC members.

Speaking at the meeting, Doval said that the CSC has gained immense significance today in the midst of rapidly changing global security environment. "Realising the growing importance of strengthening regional partnership amongst the countries of Indian Ocean region, we came together in 2020 to reinforce cooperation in vital matters of security to the establishement of CSC. I'm happy that our engagements have gained momemumtum in the sixth CSC meeting held in Mauritius in December 2023," he said.

He added that the strength and success of the group lies in common vision, consultations and conversions of objectives. "We have been building our capacities through regular engagements across the five pillars of cooperation," noted Doval.