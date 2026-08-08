ECI: In FY2025-26, AIUDF Donations Rose By Rs 53 Lakh, While Kerala Congress (M) Got Rs 13.55 Lakh
As per law, both parties had filed a report on contributions received in excess of Rs 20,000 for tax exemption, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a regional political party in the northeastern state of Assam, has witnessed a significant increase of over Rs 53 lakh in donations it has received during FY2025-26 compared to 2024-2025, reveals an analysis of the contribution report submitted by the party before the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Similarly, Kerala Congress (M), a regional party in the southern state of Kerala, had received donation of more than Rs 13.55 lakh during FY2025-26.
According to the ECI, under Section 29C (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, every political party, in each financial year, will prepare a report regarding the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by it from any person or any company other than any government company during the said period.
The sub-section (3) of the Act provides that such report will be submitted to the ECI by the treasurer of the party or any other person authorised by it, before the due date for furnishing a return of its income of that financial year, under Section 139 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the ECI also said.
As per the poll panel, Section 29C (4) of the Act mandates that where the party fails to submit a report under sub-section (3), then, notwithstanding anything contained in the Income Tax Act, 1961, such political party shall not be entitled to any tax relief. The report for each financial year should be filed by the political party before October 31 each year.
AIUDF
The AIUDF led by Badruddin Ajmal has declared that it has, all together, received donations of Rs 1,42,75,001 during FY2025-26, an increase of Rs 53,01,996 from FY2024-2025. In the report for the current financial year, this total amount was received from 75 individuals and a private enterprise. The highest individual amount received was reportedly Rs 10 lakh.
Notably, during the said period, the Assam Assembly elections was conducted by the poll panel. During FY2024-25, the AIUDF reported a total donation received as Rs 89,73,005. The said amount was received from two private industries and 44 individuals. The highest amount received from a single individual was again Rs 10 lakh, as per the report.
Kerala Congress (M)
During FY2025-26, Kerala Congress (M) declared a total donation received as Rs 13.55 lakh. This was received from 16 entities, including individuals through bank transfer and cheque, as per the recent report filed by the party before the ECI. The highest donation received from a single entity reported was Rs 2.5 lakh, the report shows.