ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI: In FY2025-26, AIUDF Donations Rose By Rs 53 Lakh, While Kerala Congress (M) Got Rs 13.55 Lakh

New Delhi: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a regional political party in the northeastern state of Assam, has witnessed a significant increase of over Rs 53 lakh in donations it has received during FY2025-26 compared to 2024-2025, reveals an analysis of the contribution report submitted by the party before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Similarly, Kerala Congress (M), a regional party in the southern state of Kerala, had received donation of more than Rs 13.55 lakh during FY2025-26.

According to the ECI, under Section 29C (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, every political party, in each financial year, will prepare a report regarding the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by it from any person or any company other than any government company during the said period.

The sub-section (3) of the Act provides that such report will be submitted to the ECI by the treasurer of the party or any other person authorised by it, before the due date for furnishing a return of its income of that financial year, under Section 139 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the ECI also said.

As per the poll panel, Section 29C (4) of the Act mandates that where the party fails to submit a report under sub-section (3), then, notwithstanding anything contained in the Income Tax Act, 1961, such political party shall not be entitled to any tax relief. The report for each financial year should be filed by the political party before October 31 each year.