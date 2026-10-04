ETV Bharat / bharat

AISA President Neha Bora Released After Being Picked Up By Delhi Police In 'Unauthorised Vehicle' During Anti-CEC Protest

All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora participates in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The All India Students Association (AISA) on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police picked up the student organisation's national president Neha Bora in an 'unauthorised' vehicle without an official number plate and took her to an unknown location during the ongoing protest march against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar. Bora was later released at Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

The student organisation alleged that no woman police officer was present inside the vehicle when Bora was 'illegally' taken away. “AISA President Neha Bora has been picked up by Delhi Police in an unauthorised vehicle, WITHOUT A SINGLE FEMALE CONSTABLE! WE DO NOT KNOW WHERE THEY ARE TAKING THEM! THEIR WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN! Delhi Police has crossed EVERY LIMIT!,” AISA wrote on its official X handle. There was no immediate reaction by the Delhi Police against the allegations. In another post, AISA said that Bora was released at Narela Industrial Area Police Station. "However, her phone and bag are not with her. We are sending a team of lawyers to the police station to ensure her safety and assist her," AISA wrote.