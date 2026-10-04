AISA President Neha Bora Released After Being Picked Up By Delhi Police In 'Unauthorised Vehicle' During Anti-CEC Protest
The student body said that Bora was released at the Narela Industrial Area Police Station but her phone and bag were missing.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST|
Updated : October 4, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The All India Students Association (AISA) on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police picked up the student organisation's national president Neha Bora in an 'unauthorised' vehicle without an official number plate and took her to an unknown location during the ongoing protest march against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar. Bora was later released at Narela Industrial Area Police Station.
The student organisation alleged that no woman police officer was present inside the vehicle when Bora was 'illegally' taken away.
“AISA President Neha Bora has been picked up by Delhi Police in an unauthorised vehicle, WITHOUT A SINGLE FEMALE CONSTABLE! WE DO NOT KNOW WHERE THEY ARE TAKING THEM! THEIR WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN! Delhi Police has crossed EVERY LIMIT!,” AISA wrote on its official X handle. There was no immediate reaction by the Delhi Police against the allegations.
🚨SOS🚨 AISA President Neha Bora has been picked up by Delhi Police in an unauthorised vehicle, WITHOUT A SINGLE FEMALE CONSTABLE! WE DO NOT KNOW WHERE THEY ARE TAKING THEM! THEIR WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN! @DelhiPolice has crossed EVERY LIMIT!— AISA (@aisa_official_) October 4, 2026
In another post, AISA said that Bora was released at Narela Industrial Area Police Station. "However, her phone and bag are not with her. We are sending a team of lawyers to the police station to ensure her safety and assist her," AISA wrote.
🚨 UPDATE: AISA President Neha Bora has been released at Narela Industrial Area Police Station.— AISA (@aisa_official_) October 4, 2026
However, her phone and bag are not with her.
We are sending a team of lawyers to the police station to ensure her safety and assist her. https://t.co/joqERzoHsX
The AISA activists on Sunday attempted to return to Jantar Mantar for the third consecutive day, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over his alleged autocratic term at the central poll panel. As the protesters proceeded towards Jantar Mantar, they faced heavy police barricading and security deployment.
The protesters began marching from Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road towards Jantar Mantar and raising slogans. The protesters and security personnel clashed briefly as police tried to prevent them from crossing the barricades. Visuals showed Bora attempting to climb over a barricade as police officials tried to stop her.
Sunday's march comes a day after more than 150 protesters were detained by the police on Saturday. On Friday also, more than 500 protesters, including student activists and political leaders, were detained by the police during demonstrations in central Delhi including Bora, AAP leaders and activist Yogendra Yadav.
Delhi Police had denied permission for Friday's gathering and deployed additional personnel in central Delhi. Police had also barricaded several roads leading towards Jantar Mantar even as access to some metro stations in the vicinity was temporarily restricted during the protests.
The protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar have seen a flare-up after a recent investigative report by the The Indian Express claiming that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders on the SIR that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.
Where is Delhi Police taking Neha on their own?— Neha (@neha_aisa) October 4, 2026
This is not detention it is kidnapping! pic.twitter.com/dFBBh1EaLa
Under fire over the red flags raised by two of its commissioners over the SIR process, the Election Commission has asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.
Read More: