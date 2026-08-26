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AISA Chief Neha Bora Supports 'Aspirations' Of Kashmiris; Terms Education Key To Nation's Progress

All India Students Association National President Neha Bora during the interactive session organised by Network of Women in Media India (NWMI), in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tuesday ( PTI )

Mumbai: All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora on Tuesday said she supports the "aspirations of Kashmiris" even when the BJP claims the people of Jammu and Kashmir are happy under its regime at the Centre.

Speaking at an interaction organised by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMi) at the Mumbai Press Club, the Left-wing student leader addressed a range of pressing social and political issues, placing special emphasis on the state of the country's education system.

When asked whether she supported "azaadi" (freedom) slogans raised in connection with Kashmir, the AISA chief stated her stance on the region. "I support aspirations of Kashmiris. The BJP says Kashmiris are happy under its regime," Bora said.

The JNU PhD scholar, whose student outfit is affiliated with the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, also praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the session for supporting the aspirations of the youth. Bora maintained that education is a key common factor behind the progress of societies and countries, and keeping a major section of the population out of the learning system only ensures they lag behind.

She noted that several studies comparing societies and countries on parameters such as mortality as well as infant mortality rates, literacy, happiness and press freedom have found education to be a common factor influencing progress.

"One common factor is education. If you are trying to hold on to disparities and trying to keep a major section of your society out of education, you are also ensuring that you keep staying behind," insisted Bora.

The AISA chief, who was on a hunger strike for 23 days along with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi over the NEET paper leaks in July, claimed that barring Left parties, other political outfits do not give priority to education.

She questioned the tendency to ask why the country is lagging while simultaneously denying a large section of society access to education. Bora, who also took part in the protest against the alleged recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand, emphasised that inclusive access to education is essential for reducing disparities and ensuring broader social development.