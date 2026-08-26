ETV Bharat / bharat

AISA Backs CJP's Sep 5 Delhi March; Seeks Withdrawal Of Firs, Probe Into Pellet Firing

All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora during the interactive session organised by Network of Women in Media India (NWMI), in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. ( PTI )

Mumbai: The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has lent support to the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi, demanding withdrawal of FIRs against students and an inquiry into alleged pellet and bullet firing during earlier demonstrations.

The issues that have prompted the youth mobilisation remain unresolved, with cases still pending against students despite the government's earlier commitment to withdraw them, AISA president Neha Bora told PTI on Wednesday.

"The government must fully withdraw all cases. There should be an inquiry into the firing of pellets and bullets, and the government must be fully prepared to take accountability for the same," the Left-wing student leader said.

"From AISA, we are seeing that this is a matter which still remains unresolved. The government itself had committed to withdrawing the cases, but still this is a major issue where students who protested against the government have cases against them," she said.

The Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced that it would resume peaceful mobilisation, after a month-long pause following negotiations with the Centre.

The proposed march on September 5, which falls on Teachers' Day, is to be led by families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test, and those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.

Bora, who was on a hunger strike for 23 days along with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi over the NEET paper leak last month, claimed the protests became necessary because the government had made dialogue with ordinary people difficult.

"The entire point of why students and youth had come out on the streets and why we came out on the streets was that this government has made it impossible for the common people to have a dialogue with them," she said.

"We stand with any democratic, secular, progressive agitation or protest that demands accountability from this government which refuses to listen," asserted Bora, who also took part in the protest against the alleged recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand.

On the participation of families affected by the NEET controversy, the AISA chief said the government should have recognised their concerns when the agitation started.