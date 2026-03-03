ETV Bharat / bharat

Airstrikes Trigger Panic Among Indian Students In Iran, Associations Demand Evacuation

A group of men inspects the ruins of a police station struck Monday amid the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026 ( AP )

Srinagar: Two Indian student associations on Tuesday said that fresh airstrikes in Iran's Urmia have triggered panic among Indian students marooned in the war-torn country, demanding their relocation to safe places.

A fresh strike occurred approximately 300 meters from dormitories in Urmia, where Indian students are living, triggering panic among them, said National Convenor Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) Nasir Khuehami.

"The force of the explosion was so intense that it shook the entire building, causing alarm and deep distress," he said. "The situation on the ground is extremely tense and volatile. They have informed us that fighter jets can be heard almost every hour, creating an atmosphere of constant fear and uncertainty.”

On February 23, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport, including commercial flights. Currently, around 1200 students, mainly admitted to MBBS courses from India, are stuck in Iran, where Israel and the United States have been carrying out strikes killing Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.