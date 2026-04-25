ETV Bharat / bharat

AIRs 44 And 58: Odisha Twins Shine In JEE Main 2026 Results, Aim For IIT-Bombay Admissions

Kota: It's sibling rivalry at its creative best. Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan, natives of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, have achieved All India ranks 44 and 58 in the JEE Main 2026 results. Both twins live together and study together, and dream of getting into IIT-Bombay together.

They moved to Kota around three years ago. Although their parents are both doctors, the brothers chose to pursue engineering because of their passion for mathematics. Driven by this love for math, they aspire to pursue a BTech in Computer Science.

They supported each other throughout their journey, and it is this mutual support that enabled them to achieve nearly identical scores in JEE Main. Mahroof secured a percentile score of 99.9991350 (AIR 44) while Masroor scored 99.9984543 (AIR 58).

Currently, preparing for JEE Advanced, they study for at least 14 hours a day. They have studied in the same class, attended the same school, and shared the same coaching institute and batch throughout their academic journey. Since they share the same study table, they are able to help each other overcome their weaknesses. They also clear their doubts by consulting each other. For the doubts that they cannot resolve between themselves, they seek assistance from their faculty members. Helping each other with their studies has been their success mantra.

Parents Are Doctors, Yet Exerted No Pressure On Them

The brothers explain that their interest in Mathematics stems partly from the fact that it enhances problem-solving abilities. Although their parents are doctors, they chose to pursue engineering — specifically because of their passion for Mathematics. Their parents have been instrumental in supporting this decision.