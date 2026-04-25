AIRs 44 And 58: Odisha Twins Shine In JEE Main 2026 Results, Aim For IIT-Bombay Admissions
Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan, brothers from Bhubaneswar, make a mark, pursue engineering because of their passion for mathematics, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Kota: It's sibling rivalry at its creative best. Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan, natives of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, have achieved All India ranks 44 and 58 in the JEE Main 2026 results. Both twins live together and study together, and dream of getting into IIT-Bombay together.
They moved to Kota around three years ago. Although their parents are both doctors, the brothers chose to pursue engineering because of their passion for mathematics. Driven by this love for math, they aspire to pursue a BTech in Computer Science.
They supported each other throughout their journey, and it is this mutual support that enabled them to achieve nearly identical scores in JEE Main. Mahroof secured a percentile score of 99.9991350 (AIR 44) while Masroor scored 99.9984543 (AIR 58).
Currently, preparing for JEE Advanced, they study for at least 14 hours a day. They have studied in the same class, attended the same school, and shared the same coaching institute and batch throughout their academic journey. Since they share the same study table, they are able to help each other overcome their weaknesses. They also clear their doubts by consulting each other. For the doubts that they cannot resolve between themselves, they seek assistance from their faculty members. Helping each other with their studies has been their success mantra.
Parents Are Doctors, Yet Exerted No Pressure On Them
The brothers explain that their interest in Mathematics stems partly from the fact that it enhances problem-solving abilities. Although their parents are doctors, they chose to pursue engineering — specifically because of their passion for Mathematics. Their parents have been instrumental in supporting this decision.
Their parents never insisted that since both of them were doctors, their sons should necessarily opt for biology. They never tried to steer them toward NEET or an MBBS degree. Instead, their parents embraced their sons' dream of studying at an IIT, making it their own dream as well.
Mother Resigns As Govt Doctor
The father of the twins, Dr Mansoor Ahmed Khan, serves as medical in-charge at IIT- Bhubaneswar, where he also heads the health centre. Their mother, Dr Zeenat Begum, previously held a position as a government doctor at the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), where she served as a gynecologist. She resigned from this government post to relocate to Kota and live with her sons.
Dr Begum has been working tirelessly alongside her two sons for the past three years. Although their father is located more than 1,000 km away, he guides both of them every single day. Whenever he gets time, he visits Kota to boost the children's morale. For the past three years, their family has celebrated almost all festivals there in Kota.
Dr Khan says his children arrived in Kota after passing their Class IX examination and enrolled in a private coaching institute. Masroor secured 97 per cent marks in Class X while Mahroof obtained 96 per cent. This year, they appeared for their Class XII examinations.
The brothers maintain that the study material and academic system at the coaching institutes at Kota are exceptionally robust. They noted that this structured environment has been helpful in their studies.