Airlines To Operate 26,495 Flights Every Week Connecting 126 Airports In Winter Schedule
The Winter Schedule 2025, from October 26 to March 28 next year, is 3.46% higher than the current summer schedule.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Airlines will operate 26,495 flights every week in the winter schedule starting from October 26, connecting 126 airports and the number of services will be around 6 per cent higher than the year-ago period.
The number of weekly flights in the Winter Schedule 2025 (WS25), spanning from October 26 to March 28 next year, is 3.46 per cent higher than the current summer schedule, but the total number of airports connected in WS25 will be slightly lower.
The civil aviation ministry on Friday said 26,495 departures per week have been finalised to/from 126 airports in the WS25 compared to 25,610 departures per week from 129 airports in the Summer Schedule (SS25).
All domestic airlines, except Air India, Alliance Air, and Fly Big, will be operating more weekly flights than in WS24.
"Out of these 126 airports, Amravati, Hissar, Purnia and Rupsi are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines in the WS25, whereas operations from Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Bhavnagar, Ludhiana, Pakyong and Shravasti airports were suspended in the WS25," the ministry said in a release.
In WS25, IndiGo and Air India will operate 15,014 weekly domestic flights, while Air India Express will operate 4,277 domestic flights. SpiceJet and Akasa Air will operate 1,568 flights and 1,027 flights per week, respectively.
State-owned Alliance Air will have 520 weekly flights, Star Air (538), Fly91 (196), India One (126) and Fly Big (58). Air India will be operating 10.5 per cent fewer flights every week in the WS25 compared to 4,799 in the WS24. The Tata Group airline's weekly services in the latest winter schedule is nearly 1 per cent lower, compared to 4,310 flights operated in the SS25.
Air India Express will be operating 12 per cent more flights per week at 3,171 in the WS25, as against 2,832 in the year-ago period, but is 6 per cent lower than 3,375 weekly services in the SS25.
The winter schedule for the domestic airlines was finalised after the slot conference meeting held in September, and the final slots clearances have been received from respective airport operators, the release said.
