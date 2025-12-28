Airlines Not Using Available Aerobridges 'False Economy', Says P Chidambaram; Urges DGCA To Step In
The former Finance Minister said that airlines preferring step ladders and ramps over aerobridges caused inconvenience to the elderly and specially-abled.
Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) to make the use of aerobridges at airports mandatory when available for passenger comfort. Chidambaram said that using a step ladder or ramp causes inconvenience to the elderly and specially-abled.
In an elaborate post on X, the Congress leader said that airlines not using an aerobridge that is vacant and available was “false economy”. “Using a step ladder or ramp causes enormous inconvenience to passengers who are elderly, carrying infants, differently-abled or wheel-chair bound. Besides, using an aerobridge facilitates quick embarkation and disembarkation. I reiterate my demand that DGCA must make it mandatory for airlines to use aerobridges when one is vacant and available,” he wrote.
Counting an instance in this regard, Chidambaram said that on Saturday, he counted at least three aerobridges at the Chennai airport that were “free and available, yet the incoming Indigo aircraft used a ramp”.
“I have seen this numerous times with both Indigo and Air India. The DGCA must make it mandatory for airlines/aircraft to use an aerobridge while passengers embark and disembark, if an aerobridge is available. The convenience and safety of passengers ought to be the paramount consideration,” he added.
The Union Civil Aviation Ministry had in May, 2018 made it mandatory for airlines to use aerobridges wherever available while cracking down on airlines seeking to improve the turnaround time at airports by using step ladders and ramps.
