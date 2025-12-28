ETV Bharat / bharat

Airlines Not Using Available Aerobridges 'False Economy', Says P Chidambaram; Urges DGCA To Step In

A file photo showing an aircraft parks at the aerobridge upon arrival at an airport ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) to make the use of aerobridges at airports mandatory when available for passenger comfort. Chidambaram said that using a step ladder or ramp causes inconvenience to the elderly and specially-abled. In an elaborate post on X, the Congress leader said that airlines not using an aerobridge that is vacant and available was “false economy”. “Using a step ladder or ramp causes enormous inconvenience to passengers who are elderly, carrying infants, differently-abled or wheel-chair bound. Besides, using an aerobridge facilitates quick embarkation and disembarkation. I reiterate my demand that DGCA must make it mandatory for airlines to use aerobridges when one is vacant and available,” he wrote.