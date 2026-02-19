ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo, SpiceJet, Other Airlines Face Check-In Issues Due To 'Software Problem'

IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted at Delhi, Mumbai and several other airports.

FLIGHT CHECK IN PROBLEM
Representational Image. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST

New Delhi: Several airlines faced issues in checking in passengers at various airports on Thursday morning due to a software problem that lasted for more than 40 minutes, according to sources.

As per reports, airlines including IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted at Delhi, Mumbai and several other airports across the country.

The check-in systems were down from around 6.45 am till 7.28 am due to the software outage. The problem was addressed and working of the system have returned to normal, sources added.

Further, sources said there was not too much disruptions for airlines on account of the software problem.

When contacted, official sources from Air India Express and SpiceJet confirmed ETV Bharat about the glitch but said that the impact was negligible. However, no official statement was issued by either of the airlines. Also, no official response has been received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) yet.

