IndiGo, SpiceJet, Other Airlines Face Check-In Issues Due To 'Software Problem'

New Delhi: Several airlines faced issues in checking in passengers at various airports on Thursday morning due to a software problem that lasted for more than 40 minutes, according to sources.

As per reports, airlines including IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted at Delhi, Mumbai and several other airports across the country.

The check-in systems were down from around 6.45 am till 7.28 am due to the software outage. The problem was addressed and working of the system have returned to normal, sources added.