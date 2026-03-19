ETV Bharat / bharat

Airline Pilots' Association Advises Pilots To Exercise Situational Awareness, Risk Assessments In West Asia

Bengaluru: Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) on Thursday advised the pilots operating in parts of West Asia to exercise "heightened situational awareness" and ensure operational risk assessments amid the ongoing conflict in the region. Issuing an advisory, ALPA acknowledged the increased risk to civil aviation operations in the region and advised them to take note of the aviation insurance coverage.

ALPA wrote, "Recent geopolitical developments and escalating military tensions in several areas of the Middle East have resulted in an increased risk to civil aviation operations. These include the potential for airspace closures, missile and drone activity, electronic warfare interference, and the possibility of misidentification of civil aircraft operating in or transiting through affected regions."

"While operators may continue to schedule flights through certain airspaces based on regulatory clearances or operational considerations, pilots must remain aware that the risk environment in these areas can change rapidly and without adequate warning," the advisory read.

Asking the pilots and the crew to go through the insurance provisions, ALPA noted that the insurance providers may withdraw or limit coverage for operations conducted in designated conflict zones.

"In addition, members are advised to take note of the potential implications related to aviation insurance coverage, particularly with respect to war-risk clauses. Under certain circumstances, insurance providers may withdraw or limit coverage for operations conducted in designated conflict zones or high-risk airspaces. In such situations, there may be ambiguity regarding the extent of insurance protection available to crew members," ALPA wrote.

The association advised the pilots to "Exercise heightened situational awareness when operating to, from, or through regions in the Middle East experiencing heightened tensions. Carefully review all operational briefings, NOTAMS, and company advisories prior to flight. Seek clarity from their operators regarding insurance coverage and war-risk protection applicable to the planned operation."