Airbags Not Deployed During Accident: Toyota Asked To Pay Rs 61 Lakh To Chhattisgarh Brothers For Manufacturing Defect
The commission asked Toyota to provide Rs 23, 83,000 for a new car besides over Rs 36 lakh in medical expenses to the accident victim.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST
Korba: In a significant ruling, the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered auto manufacturer Toyota to pay over Rs 61 lakh in compensation to a man and his brother, who suffered grievous injuries in an accident due to the manufacturing defect of the vehicle.
In the judgment pronounced on November 28, 2025, the commission asked the automaker to pay Rs 23,83,000 or a new Innova Crysta to the complainant owner Sumit Agrawal, a resident of Sitamarhi, Korba. The commission also ordered the car company to pay Rs 36,53,205 to the owner's brother Amit Agrawal, who suffered grievous injuries in the accident that took place in April, 2023. The automaker has also been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh in physical, mental and financial suffering to the complainants besides Rs 10,000 in litigation expenses.
According to the vehicle owner Sumit, on April 23, 2023, his brother Amit Agrawal was traveling from Raipur to Korba in the vehicle. Near the village of Tarda, while trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle, the vehicle overturned and collided with a tree. Amit sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was first taken to Raipur and then to Hyderabad for treatment, where the total cost of treatment amounted to Rs 36.83 lakh. As per the Agrawal brothers, none of the car's airbags deployed during the accident, which resulted in more severe injuries to Amit.
Following the accident, Sumit filed a case against the car manufacturer, Toyota, in the Consumer Commission. Since the company did not appear in the case, the commission, in an ex-parte proceeding, ordered the company to provide a new vehicle or an equivalent amount, along with the Rs 36.83 lakh in medical expenses to the complainants.
Company Appeals, But To No Avail
The company appealed against the district commission's ex-parte order to the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Commission in Bilaspur. The automaker company's advocate, Om Kukreja, objected to the ex-parte decision, arguing that the insurance company had paid Rs 12 lakh to the dealer for car repairs, and that an expert report regarding the airbag deployment was not sought and that Sumit Agrawal did not witness the accident.
However, the commission rejected the arguments saying that the failure of even a single airbag to deploy despite the serious damage proved a manufacturing defect in the car.
