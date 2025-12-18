ETV Bharat / bharat

Airbags Not Deployed During Accident: Toyota Asked To Pay Rs 61 Lakh To Chhattisgarh Brothers For Manufacturing Defect

Korba: In a significant ruling, the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered auto manufacturer Toyota to pay over Rs 61 lakh in compensation to a man and his brother, who suffered grievous injuries in an accident due to the manufacturing defect of the vehicle.

In the judgment pronounced on November 28, 2025, the commission asked the automaker to pay Rs 23,83,000 or a new Innova Crysta to the complainant owner Sumit Agrawal, a resident of Sitamarhi, Korba. The commission also ordered the car company to pay Rs 36,53,205 to the owner's brother Amit Agrawal, who suffered grievous injuries in the accident that took place in April, 2023. The automaker has also been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh in physical, mental and financial suffering to the complainants besides Rs 10,000 in litigation expenses.

According to the vehicle owner Sumit, on April 23, 2023, his brother Amit Agrawal was traveling from Raipur to Korba in the vehicle. Near the village of Tarda, while trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle, the vehicle overturned and collided with a tree. Amit sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was first taken to Raipur and then to Hyderabad for treatment, where the total cost of treatment amounted to Rs 36.83 lakh. As per the Agrawal brothers, none of the car's airbags deployed during the accident, which resulted in more severe injuries to Amit.