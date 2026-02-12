ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Taxi Service Likely To Transform Mobility, Can Shrink Travel Time To Minutes: CII Report

New Delhi: The Air Taxi service is likely to transform mobility particularly in the Delhi-NCR, reducing nearly 100 km journeys from hours to just 30 minutes.

In its report, 'Navigating the Future of Advanced Air Mobility in India', the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) assessed the feasibility of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). The report stated that a peak-hour commute from East Delhi to Gurugram, for instance, can take up to 90 minutes for a 20 km stretch. By air, that distance could shrink to roughly 15 minutes.

Phased rollout strategy

The CII report stresses that implementation of the service will not be sudden or disruptive. Instead, it proposes a phased approach to build public trust and ensure safety compliance.

"In the first stage, eVTOL operations would focus on medical and emergency services, including organ transport. These missions could operate from hospital rooftops and existing helipads upgraded for low-frequency use. Passenger services would be introduced only after safety systems are validated, operations stabilised and regulatory frameworks fully mature," it states. This incremental approach, the report notes, is critical to gaining acceptance for an entirely new category of urban transport.

Rooftop vertiports over ground hubs

A central feature of the blueprint is the use of rooftop vertiports instead of acquiring expensive ground-level land in dense urban areas. Rooftops of hospitals, office towers, tech parks and high-rise buildings could be retrofitted to serve as take-off and landing pads.

The report indicates that the approach presents an opportunity to reduce capital expenses by 30 per cent to 50 per cent as well as achieving operational service within 12 months of commencement due to the ability to circumvent the drawn out process of obtaining site acquisition rights.

The proposed vertiports will include modular battery swapping, lounge area for passengers, biometric check-in, and emergency quick response system infrastructures. There will also be recommendations for sustainable features such as rooftop solar power systems, battery storage systems, and smart microgrid electrical networks.

Complexity of Delhi Airspace

Delhi's complex and crowded nature of flight operations within Delhi's airspace creates a significant challenge to conducting operations. The route from Gurugram would go around the Northern portion of the city toward Civil Lines and Punjabi Bagh, bypassing airspace associated with Lutyens' Delhi, Delhi Cantonment, and Indira Gandhi International Airports (Airport) and increasing the distance from about a third to be 35 or so kilometers, but will still result in a flight time of fewer than 12 minutes on this leg of the journey.

The CP to Jewar leg will bypass Tughlakabad and Okhla before entering the state of Uttar Pradesh Airspace and will remain compliant with current aviation regulations.

In order to Facilitate Low Altitude Urban Air Traffic Management, the report recommends implementation of an integrated urban air traffic coordination system (IUATCS) and dedicated urban traffic management (UATM) framework using artificial intelligence (AI)-based route deconfliction, real time tracking of aircraft using automatic dependent surveillance – broadcast (ADS-B) and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) and integration into the digital sky platform of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Regulatory groundwork underway

India’s aviation regulator has already initiated steps to prepare for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). In 2024, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued vertiport design guidelines. In 2025 it will have issued new guidelines for the licensing of pilots who wish to fly VTOL-enabled aircraft under Rule 133 A of the Aircraft Rules

India is working with the world's leading safety regulators including EASA to improve standardization. Currently, there are six working groups addressing issues related to airworthiness, operations, licensing, management of the airspace and frameworks for safety. Under the proposed governance structure the Ministry of Civil Aviation will be responsible for policy development, the DGCA will be responsible for the regulation and safety of certification, and the Airports Authority of India will support the integration of airspace for eVTOL operations.