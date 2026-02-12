Air Taxi Service Likely To Transform Mobility, Can Shrink Travel Time To Minutes: CII Report
The report stated that time taken for peak hour commute from East Delhi To Gurugram can shrink to just 15 minutes.
New Delhi: The Air Taxi service is likely to transform mobility particularly in the Delhi-NCR, reducing nearly 100 km journeys from hours to just 30 minutes.
In its report, 'Navigating the Future of Advanced Air Mobility in India', the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) assessed the feasibility of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). The report stated that a peak-hour commute from East Delhi to Gurugram, for instance, can take up to 90 minutes for a 20 km stretch. By air, that distance could shrink to roughly 15 minutes.
Phased rollout strategy
The CII report stresses that implementation of the service will not be sudden or disruptive. Instead, it proposes a phased approach to build public trust and ensure safety compliance.
"In the first stage, eVTOL operations would focus on medical and emergency services, including organ transport. These missions could operate from hospital rooftops and existing helipads upgraded for low-frequency use. Passenger services would be introduced only after safety systems are validated, operations stabilised and regulatory frameworks fully mature," it states. This incremental approach, the report notes, is critical to gaining acceptance for an entirely new category of urban transport.
Rooftop vertiports over ground hubs
A central feature of the blueprint is the use of rooftop vertiports instead of acquiring expensive ground-level land in dense urban areas. Rooftops of hospitals, office towers, tech parks and high-rise buildings could be retrofitted to serve as take-off and landing pads.
The report indicates that the approach presents an opportunity to reduce capital expenses by 30 per cent to 50 per cent as well as achieving operational service within 12 months of commencement due to the ability to circumvent the drawn out process of obtaining site acquisition rights.
The proposed vertiports will include modular battery swapping, lounge area for passengers, biometric check-in, and emergency quick response system infrastructures. There will also be recommendations for sustainable features such as rooftop solar power systems, battery storage systems, and smart microgrid electrical networks.
Complexity of Delhi Airspace
Delhi's complex and crowded nature of flight operations within Delhi's airspace creates a significant challenge to conducting operations. The route from Gurugram would go around the Northern portion of the city toward Civil Lines and Punjabi Bagh, bypassing airspace associated with Lutyens' Delhi, Delhi Cantonment, and Indira Gandhi International Airports (Airport) and increasing the distance from about a third to be 35 or so kilometers, but will still result in a flight time of fewer than 12 minutes on this leg of the journey.
The CP to Jewar leg will bypass Tughlakabad and Okhla before entering the state of Uttar Pradesh Airspace and will remain compliant with current aviation regulations.
In order to Facilitate Low Altitude Urban Air Traffic Management, the report recommends implementation of an integrated urban air traffic coordination system (IUATCS) and dedicated urban traffic management (UATM) framework using artificial intelligence (AI)-based route deconfliction, real time tracking of aircraft using automatic dependent surveillance – broadcast (ADS-B) and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) and integration into the digital sky platform of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Regulatory groundwork underway
India’s aviation regulator has already initiated steps to prepare for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). In 2024, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued vertiport design guidelines. In 2025 it will have issued new guidelines for the licensing of pilots who wish to fly VTOL-enabled aircraft under Rule 133 A of the Aircraft Rules
India is working with the world's leading safety regulators including EASA to improve standardization. Currently, there are six working groups addressing issues related to airworthiness, operations, licensing, management of the airspace and frameworks for safety. Under the proposed governance structure the Ministry of Civil Aviation will be responsible for policy development, the DGCA will be responsible for the regulation and safety of certification, and the Airports Authority of India will support the integration of airspace for eVTOL operations.
Environmentally friendly and quieter flight operations is one of the stated selling points. According to the report, eVTOL's produce no emissions at the tailpipe and operate with significantly less noise than traditional helicopter operation. Some platforms are said to have been at or below 65dBA vs 80dBA for traditional rotorcrafts.
The use of renewable energy to power vertiports can further enhance the environmental benefits of eVTOL. Recommendations for minimizing the negative impacts of eVTOL operations on the environment include creating noise measured zones around vertiports, restrict operating hours, conduct continuous noise monitoring, and avoid flying over ecologically sensitive land.
Access to funding and technology have been identified as challenges. Generally, banks in India have substantial requirements for collateral to lend to the aviation sector. In this regard, CII suggests that GIFT City in Gujarat may be utilized in the establishment of leasing structures for eVTOLs, modeled after the aircraft financing ecosystem in Ireland.
Technologically, battery innovation remains central. Current lithium-ion batteries can support 30–100 km trips with fast-charging capability of 5–10 minutes and lifecycles exceeding 2,000 charge cycles. However, Delhi’s extreme weather, from heatwaves and monsoons to fog and dust storms, will require advanced thermal management and sensor systems.
Viability concerns remain
While the concept has generated excitement, questions around economic viability and regulatory clearance persist. Former Indian Air Force fighter pilot Captain Sharath Panicker expressed cautious optimism about the proposal.
“They're saying it will be twice the cost of Ola or Uber. It does not look very feasible unless you can put economies of scale onto it. Suppose they had about a hundred of these machines, only then the economy of scale will work,” Panicker told ETV Bharat. He added that while the concept is technologically sound, commercial sustainability is uncertain.
“As a concept demonstrator it is fine. But at the end of the day, there have to be a lot of clearances from ATC and the airport authority. The separation of airborne traffic is critical. I don’t think safety should be an issue, but it has to be cleared by the DGCA to prove it is airworthy. That process will take time,” he said.
Panicker also questioned operational logistics such as boarding stations, landing infrastructure and passenger capacity. “Where are you going to operate these machines from? It looks like a very large drone, a combination of drone technology and aerodynamics. Nothing is impossible, but how quickly it can come, I have doubts,” he noted.
However, he acknowledged the potential commuter appeal. “If something takes you two hours in peak traffic and you can reach in 15 minutes, I won’t mind paying double. It is definitely more convenient. There is no doubt about it.”
A strategic opportunity
CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the operational launch of Noida airport underscores the urgency of addressing NCR’s congestion crisis. “This report moves beyond theory; it provides a grounded, technical and regulatory roadmap by utilising a hypothetical corridor connecting Gurgaon, CP and the airport,” he said.
The report positions Advanced Air Mobility not merely as a premium transport service, but as a strategic leap from “two-dimensional transit to three-dimensional aerial mobility,” aligned with India’s Net-Zero 2070 commitments.
If successfully implemented between 2026 and 2028, the Delhi-NCR pilot could establish India as a global leader in next-generation aerospace manufacturing and urban mobility innovation.
For now, the skies above NCR may remain clear of air taxis. But as regulators, industry and startups align, the blueprint suggests that the era of aerial commuting may be closer than it appears, provided economics, safety and public trust take flight together.
