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Air Quality Varies Across India; Delhi's Mundka And Uttam Nagar Record 'Very Poor' AQI

People walk along Kartavya Path near India Gate amid smog and morning fog in New Delhi on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Air pollution remained a concern in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, October 29, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 228.

According to the Sameer app, several monitoring locations in Delhi reported 'Very Poor' air quality, while neighbouring cities reported 'Moderate' to 'Poor' pollution levels.

Mundka and Uttam Nagar recorded Delhi's highest AQI readings at 341 each, followed by Dwarka Sector 8 at 311. Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 299, while Punjabi Bagh and RK Puram recorded 283 and 277, respectively.

Vehicles move along a road as smog and morning fog engulf the area on Thursday, October 29, 2026. (IANS)

Among other NCR cities, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 231, Noida 227, Greater Noida 207 and Bahadurgarh 225. Ballabgarh reported 266, while Ghaziabad recorded 163, placing it in the 'Moderate' category.

Other locations across the region also reported elevated pollution levels. Bhiwadi recorded an AQI of 295, followed by Panchgaon at 274, Kaithal at 264, Fatehpur Sikri at 244, Khairthal at 243, Gajraula at 219, Baraut at 215, Hanumangarh at 210 and Dharuhera at 201.

Ghoga recorded an AQI of 129, Lodhi Road 130, Sri Aurobindo Marg 149, Badarpur 157 and Aya Nagar 193. All five locations remained in the 'Moderate' category.

Air Quality Varies Across States; Some Cities Record Satisfactory Levels

Pollution levels varied across the country, with several cities recording 'Poor' air quality while some locations reported 'Satisfactory' readings.

In Rajasthan, Bikaner recorded an AQI of 253, Hanumangarh 210, Bhiwadi 295 and Khairthal 243. In Uttar Pradesh, Vrindavan registered an AQI of 223 and Gorakhpur 214, while Fatehpur Sikri and Baraut recorded 244 and 215, respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh, Pithampur reported an AQI of 291, while Bhopal recorded 100.

Maharashtra reported comparatively lower readings in several cities. Mumbai recorded an AQI of 89, Boisar 88, Dombivli 95 and Pune 93. Bhiwandi registered 119, while Dhule recorded 123.

A view of the skyline engulfed in haze near Bandra in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI)

In Gujarat, Gandhinagar recorded an AQI of 111 and Ahmedabad 142. Ludhiana in Punjab reported an AQI of 124.