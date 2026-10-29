Air Quality Varies Across India; Delhi's Mundka And Uttam Nagar Record 'Very Poor' AQI
Several cities across northern India recorded AQI readings above 200, while locations in Maharashtra reported comparatively lower pollution levels on Thursday, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Air pollution remained a concern in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, October 29, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 228.
According to the Sameer app, several monitoring locations in Delhi reported 'Very Poor' air quality, while neighbouring cities reported 'Moderate' to 'Poor' pollution levels.
Mundka and Uttam Nagar recorded Delhi's highest AQI readings at 341 each, followed by Dwarka Sector 8 at 311. Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 299, while Punjabi Bagh and RK Puram recorded 283 and 277, respectively.
Among other NCR cities, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 231, Noida 227, Greater Noida 207 and Bahadurgarh 225. Ballabgarh reported 266, while Ghaziabad recorded 163, placing it in the 'Moderate' category.
Other locations across the region also reported elevated pollution levels. Bhiwadi recorded an AQI of 295, followed by Panchgaon at 274, Kaithal at 264, Fatehpur Sikri at 244, Khairthal at 243, Gajraula at 219, Baraut at 215, Hanumangarh at 210 and Dharuhera at 201.
Ghoga recorded an AQI of 129, Lodhi Road 130, Sri Aurobindo Marg 149, Badarpur 157 and Aya Nagar 193. All five locations remained in the 'Moderate' category.
Air Quality Varies Across States; Some Cities Record Satisfactory Levels
Pollution levels varied across the country, with several cities recording 'Poor' air quality while some locations reported 'Satisfactory' readings.
In Rajasthan, Bikaner recorded an AQI of 253, Hanumangarh 210, Bhiwadi 295 and Khairthal 243. In Uttar Pradesh, Vrindavan registered an AQI of 223 and Gorakhpur 214, while Fatehpur Sikri and Baraut recorded 244 and 215, respectively.
In Madhya Pradesh, Pithampur reported an AQI of 291, while Bhopal recorded 100.
Maharashtra reported comparatively lower readings in several cities. Mumbai recorded an AQI of 89, Boisar 88, Dombivli 95 and Pune 93. Bhiwandi registered 119, while Dhule recorded 123.
In Gujarat, Gandhinagar recorded an AQI of 111 and Ahmedabad 142. Ludhiana in Punjab reported an AQI of 124.
Among the locations listed, Delhi's Mundka and Uttam Nagar had the highest readings at 341 each, followed by Dwarka Sector 8 at 311. Outside Delhi, Bhiwadi recorded 295, Pithampur 291 and Panchgaon 274.
Under the AQI classification, readings between 51 and 100 fall in the 'Satisfactory' category, while scores from 101 to 200 are classified as 'Moderate'. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'Poor', while readings ranging from 301 to 400 fall in the 'Very Poor' category.
Expert Calls For Year-Round Pollution Control, Better Public Transport
Environmental expert and Delhi University professor Jitendra Nagar said air pollution should be addressed year-round, not treated as a seasonal problem. He noted that winter weather conditions often worsen pollution, even though its sources remain active year-round.
"Rainfall can provide temporary relief, but pollution levels may rise again once the rain stops because emissions from vehicles, construction and other sources continue," Nagar said.
He called for a comprehensive pollution-control strategy focused on improving public transport, reducing dependence on private vehicles, regular road cleaning, and effective waste management. He also stressed the need for stricter monitoring of landfill sites to tackle dust and other pollution sources.
Nagar said government action must be backed by public participation, urging people to use public transport, avoid unnecessary private vehicle use and refrain from burning waste in the open.
He added that air pollution affects people's daily lives beyond breathing difficulties, causing eye irritation and affecting sleep and mood. He said clean air is a basic necessity and requires coordinated action by government agencies, local bodies, industries, and residents.
Meanwhile, regional Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board officer Ankit Singh, based in Ghaziabad, said the department was expanding its air quality monitoring network across different zones to assess local pollution levels more accurately.
Singh said the department had established two new monitoring stations to improve coverage across industrial, residential, commercial, and green-belt areas. He added that the newly operational station in New Tehsil was actively recording air-quality data.
Also Read: