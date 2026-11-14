Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' As Smog Lingers; IMD Predicts Relief On Sunday
The weatherman predicts light rain, accompanied by stronger wind speeds, potentially reaching 15 to 20 kilometers per hour in various parts of Delhi on Sunday.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 9:23 AM IST
New Delhi: The impact of air pollution continues to persist in Delhi on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘very poor’ category.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI in the national capital was recorded at 349 as of 7 AM on Saturday. A thick layer of smog continued to engulf several parts of the national capital during the early morning hours.
Meanwhile, air pollution levels remain significantly high in other cities across the Delhi-NCR region. The AQI was recorded at 318 in Faridabad, 333 in Gurugram, 315 in Ghaziabad, 322 in Greater Noida, and 328 in Noida.
VIDEO | Delhi: A thick layer of smog engulfs the capital city as the air quality index remains in red zone. Visuals from Rohini area.#DelhiPollution #AQI #AirQualityIndex— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/tCoGVltVQm
Several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ category. North Campus recorded an AQI of 421, followed by IIT Delhi at 419, ITO at 415, and Burari Crossing at 410.
Other monitoring stations reported air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, with Chandni Chowk recording an AQI of 392 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) registering 390. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 379, while Chhawla registered 352. The AQI at the inner and outer circles of Connaught Place stood at 326, while Maidan Garhi recorded 300.
According to the data recorded at 7 AM, PM10 and PM2.5 remained the major pollutants across the national capital. The meteorological department has forecasted a partly cloudy sky over the national capital on Saturday. The chill is expected to intensify during the morning and evening hours.
VIDEO | Delhi: A layer of smog covers the city as air quality continues to be in the red. Morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas. (Visuals from 6.37 am).#DelhiPollution #AQI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/5wnPMWGq7J
Consequently, residents of Delhi are grappling with a dual challenge: the onset of colder weather and the ongoing issue of pollution. Haze or light fog is expected in most areas during the morning, with the possibility of moderate fog in some locations.
The maximum temperature in Delhi today is projected to be between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature ranging from 16 to 18 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, residents of the national capital may experience some relief from pollution over the next two days. ‘
The weatherman predicts light rain, accompanied by stronger wind speeds, potentially reaching 15 to 20 kilometers per hour in various parts of Delhi on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has been undertaking pollution-control measures to minimise the impact of particulate matter, including deploying water sprinklers across the state.
The Commission for Air Quality Management ordered GRAP 3 in NCR and adjoining areas on November 6.
Also read: