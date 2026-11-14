ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' As Smog Lingers; IMD Predicts Relief On Sunday

Dense smog reduces visibility around India Gate as people gather on the lawns at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Friday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The impact of air pollution continues to persist in Delhi on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI in the national capital was recorded at 349 as of 7 AM on Saturday. A thick layer of smog continued to engulf several parts of the national capital during the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, air pollution levels remain significantly high in other cities across the Delhi-NCR region. The AQI was recorded at 318 in Faridabad, 333 in Gurugram, 315 in Ghaziabad, 322 in Greater Noida, and 328 in Noida.

Several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ category. North Campus recorded an AQI of 421, followed by IIT Delhi at 419, ITO at 415, and Burari Crossing at 410.

Other monitoring stations reported air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, with Chandni Chowk recording an AQI of 392 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) registering 390. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 379, while Chhawla registered 352. The AQI at the inner and outer circles of Connaught Place stood at 326, while Maidan Garhi recorded 300.

According to the data recorded at 7 AM, PM10 and PM2.5 remained the major pollutants across the national capital. The meteorological department has forecasted a partly cloudy sky over the national capital on Saturday. The chill is expected to intensify during the morning and evening hours.