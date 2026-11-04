ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Purifier Sales Witness A Boom In India, Rise In Delhi Pollution Level Contributes To Surge

Vehicles move through smog near Nehru Park with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 326, categorised as 'Very Poor', by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). ( ANI )

New Delhi: Air purifier sales have shot up across the country, particularly in the national capital Delhi, amid the spike in pollution levels.

The growing concern over prolonged exposure to toxic air has resulted in higher sales, with the air purifier industry witnessing a significant rise in demand, particularly in Delhi-NCR.

According to the latest market estimate by Expert Market Research (EMR), India's air purifier market was valued at approximately ₹904.52 crore in 2025 and is projected to reach ₹4,094.64 crore by 2035.

The market could register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.30% between 2026 and 2035. The report identified worsening air pollution, increasing health awareness, and growing demand for indoor air-quality solutions as key factors driving demand in the market.

The demand is particularly concentrated in northern India, with EMR estimating that Delhi-NCR and other northern states account for nearly 70% of the country's air purifier demand. The report also identifies High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) technology as the leading segment, accounting for approximately 45% of the market in 2025, as consumers increasingly opt for advanced filtration systems to tackle fine particulate pollution.

The surge has also been witnessed in retail sales. Tata Group-owned electronics retailer Croma reported a 30% year-on-year increase in air purifier sales during 2025. According to the retailer's sales insights, Delhi-NCR alone accounted for 72% of its total air purifier sales, followed by Maharashtra at 12% and Karnataka at 4%.

Interestingly, the retailer's data also highlights the changing purchasing preferences of consumers. Air purifiers priced between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000 accounted for 49% of Croma's total sales by volume, making it the largest price segment.

However, the super-premium category contributed another 36%, indicating that a considerable section of consumers is also willing to spend more on advanced models with better coverage and additional features. Philips and Dyson together accounted for 84% of Croma's air purifier sales in 2025.

Croma also recorded its highest weekly air purifier sales during the year in a single week, which accounted for 27% of its annual sales in the category. The figures underline how pollution is influencing consumer spending, with households increasingly investing in appliances to improve indoor air quality.

Shailender Kumar, environmentalist and Academic Councillor at IGNOU, Delhi, said air purifiers can meaningfully reduce exposure to fine particulate matter indoors, but should be treated as a supplementary measure rather than a replacement for pollution control.

"True HEPA filters (H13 or above) capture at least 99.95% of particles at the most penetrating size, around 0.3 micrometres, and PM2.5 is the pollutant of greatest concern in Delhi-NCR during the post-monsoon and winter months," he said.

He added that properly sized air purifiers can substantially lower indoor PM2.5 levels and may offer respiratory and cardiovascular benefits, particularly for children, older people and those with existing health conditions.

However, he cautioned that buying an air purifier alone does not guarantee protection. Consumers need to select devices with an adequate Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for the room, operate them consistently with doors and windows closed, and replace filters at the recommended intervals.

"HEPA filters do not remove gaseous pollutants such as NO₂ or volatile organic compounds, so the benefit depends on choosing a unit with an adequate clean air delivery rate (CADR) for the room," he said.

Rahul Paul, a geospatial expert, said the growing demand reflects how air purifiers are increasingly becoming a necessity rather than a luxury in Delhi-NCR.

"HEPA-based purifiers can significantly reduce indoor PM2.5 levels, provided they are appropriately sized and maintained. However, they offer only partial protection and cannot eliminate all pollutants. The rising demand reflects growing public awareness but also highlights a serious public health concern: people are being forced to protect themselves indoors because outdoor air is unsafe," Paul said.

He added that while air purifiers can help reduce individual exposure, controlling pollution at its source remains the only sustainable solution.

The growing market has also raised concerns about unequal access to clean air. While households with higher purchasing power can invest in expensive filtration systems, a large section of the population, particularly those living in poorly ventilated homes and working outdoors, remains exposed to pollution.