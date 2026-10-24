Air Pollution Worsens Across India As Winter Approaches, Delhi-NCR Sees Rising AQI
Open waste burning, irregular mechanical road cleaning, construction dust and delays in enforcing vehicle emission standards continue to affect air quality, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Air pollution is worsening across several parts of India as the monsoon retreats and temperatures begin to fall, with industrial areas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh recording high pollution levels. Delhi-NCR has also seen a deterioration in air quality after 99 consecutive days without readings in the ‘Poor’ category.
According to the government's air quality figures, Baraut in Uttar Pradesh recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category, while Meerut recorded 318. Gajraula registered an AQI of 298, Baghpat 270, Sonipat in Haryana 269 and Mehsana in Gujarat 233. Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh recorded 212.
In comparison, Mangalore recorded an AQI of 50 and Gangtok 24, indicating relatively clean air. Mumbai recorded an AQI of 196, Delhi 188, Kolkata 164 and Hyderabad 154.
Delhi-NCR recorded 99 consecutive days with AQI levels below the ‘Poor’ category between July 14 and October 20, 2026, according to the report. This was the longest such period since formal AQI monitoring began in 2015.
Air quality deteriorated in the following days, with Delhi recording AQI levels of 245 on October 21, 223 on October 22 and 230 on October 23.
On October 24, stronger daytime winds helped bring the average AQI down to 188 by noon, placing the city in the ‘Moderate’ category. However, several localities continued to record high pollution levels.
Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 284, followed by Narela at 282, Vivek Vihar at 277, Mundka at 270 and Sonia Vihar at 259. Other affected areas included Alipur, DTU, Bawana, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini and North Campus of Delhi University.
Noida recorded an AQI of 199, just below the ‘Poor’ category. The report also noted a shift in the dominant pollutants, with PM2.5 emerging as a major concern. These fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose health risks.
Air pollution across northern and central India is due to a combination of agricultural fires, industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, road dust and construction activity.
During the post-monsoon period, smoke from stubble burning combines with emissions from industries and diesel vehicles. Weather conditions, including falling temperatures, high humidity and low wind speeds, further aggravate the situation by trapping pollutants close to the ground.
The Himalayan mountain range and winter atmospheric conditions can also restrict air movement in parts of northern India, which can allow pollutants to accumulate.
Other sources include open garbage burning, dust from damaged and unpaved roads, construction activity and emissions from power plants.
Despite various government initiatives, enforcement remains a challenge. Open waste burning, irregular mechanical road cleaning, construction dust and delays in enforcing vehicle emission standards continue to affect air quality.
The Bombay High Court recently described Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality, with an AQI of 196, as an emergency. It criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and state police, and sought strict action along with daily compliance reports.
The Supreme Court is also monitoring the implementation of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.
Anil K. Gupta, a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) board member, said authorities were taking preventive measures to control pollution. He also said overall AQI levels this year had improved compared with previous years, partly due to efforts to control road dust.
On stubble burning, Gupta said farm fires had initially exceeded 50,000 but were declining. He cautioned, however, that November and December could pose a greater challenge as falling temperatures and rising moisture levels could trap pollutants closer to the ground.
Pradeep Singhvi, executive director in the Energy and Climate Practice at Grant Thornton Bharat, identified transport emissions, secondary particulate formation, crop residue burning, road and construction dust, industrial emissions and waste burning as major contributors to Delhi’s air pollution.
According to Singhvi, regional emissions also play a significant role, as Delhi is surrounded by Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He said up to 30% of emissions came from outside the city’s immediate boundaries.
He estimated that secondary particulate formation contributed nearly 27% of PM2.5 pollution, transport emissions accounted for 20–25%, biomass burning for 20%, dust for 15–20% and industrial emissions for 9–10%.
Singhvi called for stronger management of road and construction dust, especially after the monsoon, alongside stricter enforcement of emission standards.
"Policies must be implemented promptly, cleaner transport and public transit expanded, and dust-control measures strengthened across the region. Public participation is also essential, particularly in preventing open waste burning," added Singhvi.
Singhvi said coastal cities often benefit from stronger winds and rainfall, which can help disperse pollutants. However, he stressed that geographical advantages alone cannot ensure clean air without effective governance, regular mechanised road sweeping, proper road maintenance and efficient public transport.
He added that measures such as GRAP provide emergency relief but cannot permanently address pollution unless supported by consistent action throughout the year.
Singhvi advocated a regional air-shed approach involving Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas, including Noida, Faridabad and parts of Punjab and Rajasthan.
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