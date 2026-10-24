ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Pollution Worsens Across India As Winter Approaches, Delhi-NCR Sees Rising AQI

Haze is seen over the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Air pollution is worsening across several parts of India as the monsoon retreats and temperatures begin to fall, with industrial areas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh recording high pollution levels. Delhi-NCR has also seen a deterioration in air quality after 99 consecutive days without readings in the ‘Poor’ category.

According to the government's air quality figures, Baraut in Uttar Pradesh recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category, while Meerut recorded 318. Gajraula registered an AQI of 298, Baghpat 270, Sonipat in Haryana 269 and Mehsana in Gujarat 233. Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh recorded 212.

Air Pollution Worsens Across India As Winter Approaches, Delhi-NCR Sees Rising AQI (ETV Bharat Graphics)

In comparison, Mangalore recorded an AQI of 50 and Gangtok 24, indicating relatively clean air. Mumbai recorded an AQI of 196, Delhi 188, Kolkata 164 and Hyderabad 154.

Delhi-NCR recorded 99 consecutive days with AQI levels below the ‘Poor’ category between July 14 and October 20, 2026, according to the report. This was the longest such period since formal AQI monitoring began in 2015.

Air quality deteriorated in the following days, with Delhi recording AQI levels of 245 on October 21, 223 on October 22 and 230 on October 23.

On October 24, stronger daytime winds helped bring the average AQI down to 188 by noon, placing the city in the ‘Moderate’ category. However, several localities continued to record high pollution levels.

Air Pollution Worsens Across India As Winter Approaches, Delhi-NCR Sees Rising AQI (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 284, followed by Narela at 282, Vivek Vihar at 277, Mundka at 270 and Sonia Vihar at 259. Other affected areas included Alipur, DTU, Bawana, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini and North Campus of Delhi University.

Noida recorded an AQI of 199, just below the ‘Poor’ category. The report also noted a shift in the dominant pollutants, with PM2.5 emerging as a major concern. These fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose health risks.

Air pollution across northern and central India is due to a combination of agricultural fires, industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, road dust and construction activity.

During the post-monsoon period, smoke from stubble burning combines with emissions from industries and diesel vehicles. Weather conditions, including falling temperatures, high humidity and low wind speeds, further aggravate the situation by trapping pollutants close to the ground.

Vehicles ply on a road amid haze, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (PTI)

The Himalayan mountain range and winter atmospheric conditions can also restrict air movement in parts of northern India, which can allow pollutants to accumulate.

Other sources include open garbage burning, dust from damaged and unpaved roads, construction activity and emissions from power plants.

Despite various government initiatives, enforcement remains a challenge. Open waste burning, irregular mechanical road cleaning, construction dust and delays in enforcing vehicle emission standards continue to affect air quality.

The Bombay High Court recently described Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality, with an AQI of 196, as an emergency. It criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and state police, and sought strict action along with daily compliance reports.