Air Pollution: SC Seeks Centre's Response On Shifting Coal-Based Industries Out Of NCR
CJI-led bench will address vehicular pollution and construction dust on March 12 and Delhi government has been asked to submit action plan for long-term solutions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 23, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Union Ministries on a proposal to shift all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR to ensure better air quality.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
The bench sought responses from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) and the Ministry of Power regarding suggestions that no new coal-based thermal power plant be set up within 300 km of Delhi. The bench also directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to issue public notices inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders, including coal-based industries in the NCR.
The apex court asked the MoEFCC, the MoPNG and Ministry of Power to submit a joint proposal aimed at phasing out coal-based industries within the NCR. “The proposal shall firstly identify the industries and determine what alternative fuel sources can be provided for them,” said the bench.
The bench said it will also examine the issue of vehicular air pollution and construction dust on March 12 based on the suggestions made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). It also sought responses from all stakeholders on the measures suggested by the CAQM to deal with dust due to construction and demolition activities.
The bench directed the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) to submit a specific action plan to implement these CAQM-recommended long-term solutions.
"The Commission has identified the concerned agencies expected to take action. We consequently direct the Delhi government to submit a proposed action plan to give effect to these measures,” said the bench.
The apex court directed all stakeholders to file their respective status reports and proposals before the next hearing on March 12.
Also Read