Air Pollution: SC Seeks Centre's Response On Shifting Coal-Based Industries Out Of NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Union Ministries on a proposal to shift all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR to ensure better air quality.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The bench sought responses from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) and the Ministry of Power regarding suggestions that no new coal-based thermal power plant be set up within 300 km of Delhi. The bench also directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to issue public notices inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders, including coal-based industries in the NCR.

The apex court asked the MoEFCC, the MoPNG and Ministry of Power to submit a joint proposal aimed at phasing out coal-based industries within the NCR. “The proposal shall firstly identify the industries and determine what alternative fuel sources can be provided for them,” said the bench.