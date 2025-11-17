ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Pollution: SC Declines To Impose Blanket Ban On Constructions In Delhi, NCR Region

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is necessary to balance the environmental concerns with development, while declining a blanket ban on construction in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai was hearing a matter related with air pollution in the national capital. “We are no experts,” said the CJI, while emphasizing that environmental protection must be balanced with development. The CJI said the court is not keen to issue bold directions against the backdrop of worsening air quality in Delhi.

The apex court said, in the current scenario, temporary solutions would not work instead the Centre should formulate long term solutions to address the menace of air pollution. The court made it clear that it cannot run Delhi's pollution management every year and the Centre must address the issue, as the primary responsibility lies with it.

The bench said a blanket ban would trigger socio-economic consequences: lakhs of families depend on construction and allied activity for livelihood.

The Centre’s counsel, addressing a query on a complete construction ban, said the issue is determining how much pollution can be curbed without affecting human rights.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing a party in the matter, requested the bench to adopt stricter air quality benchmarks, similar to California. The bench’s attention was drawn on a comparative AQI chart showing that air considered “good” or “satisfactory” in India would fall into “poor” categories under California norms.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, contended that pollution standards followed in developed countries cannot be imposed on developing economies like India. Bhati said countries like the US have already completed industrialisation.