ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Pollution: SC Asks NHAI, MCD To Consider Shifting Or Closing 9 Toll Plazas At Delhi Borders

New Delhi: Taking a serious note of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a slew of directions and asked the NHAI and the MCD to consider either temporary closing or relocating the nine toll plazas at borders of the national capital to ease usual massive traffic congestion.

The top court described the pollution crisis as an "annual feature" and called for pragmatic and practical solutions to tackle the menace. It, however, refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to close schools for students from nursery to Class 5, holding that no further tinkering was required as the winter break was already approaching.

In an effort to ease vehicular congestion at Delhi's borders, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to consider shifting or temporarily closing nine toll plazas located at entry points to the capital.

The MCD was specifically directed to take a decision within one week on whether these toll plazas could be shut temporarily to facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce vehicular emissions. The bench underscored the need for effective implementation of existing measures rather than merely framing protocols that remain not complied with.

"Let us think of pragmatic and practical solutions of the menace," the Chief Justice remarked, noting that while preventive mechanisms exist, their enforcement has been consistently weak. Taking note of the impact of pollution-related restrictions on livelihood, the bench directed the Delhi government to urgently verify construction workers rendered idle due to curbs and ensure that financial assistance is directly transferred to their bank accounts.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, informed the bench that around 7,000 workers have so far been verified out of nearly 2.5 lakh registered construction workers, and assured that money would be transferred to their accounts directly.