ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Pollution Not Just Environmental Issue Anymore, It's Serious Public Health Concern: Experts

Commuters navigate through a thick blanket of smog along National Highway-24 near Mehrauli in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on November 4, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR grapples with persistently high air pollution levels, health experts are warning that prolonged smog exposure can inflict damage far beyond the immediate symptoms of coughing, throat irritation and breathlessness.

From children whose lungs are still developing to young adults exposed during their most physically active years and senior citizens with underlying illnesses, toxic air poses a serious threat to respiratory and cardiovascular health. The danger is particularly acute for people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and existing heart conditions.

While short-term exposure can trigger acute symptoms and medical emergencies, repeated exposure to fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can contribute to chronic inflammation, reduced lung function and an increased risk of cardiovascular complications.

Dr R V Asokan (ETV Bharat)

A 2024 study published in 'The Lancet Planetary Health', a peer-reviewed research journal, estimated that 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 were linked to air pollution.

The Union Health Ministry has also asked states and Union Territories to step up surveillance and tracking of pollution-related illnesses. In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of Health and Medical Education, the ministry outlined a comprehensive framework covering screening, early diagnosis, clinical management, risk-based counselling and follow-up care for patients affected by air pollution.

Renowned physician and chief advisor of the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), Dr Dubyala Srinath told ETV Bharat that prolonged exposure to air pollution not only affects lungs but also the heart and blood vessels.

"Fine particles like PM2.5 can cause inflammation, damage blood vessels, and increase the risk of blood clots, heart attacks, and strokes. Elderly people, diabetics, and those with hypertension or existing heart diseases are at higher risk as their blood vessels are already vulnerable," he said.

Dr Ankit Bhatia (ETV Bharat)

The main concern, according to Dr Srinath, is that this damage happens silently over time without any symptoms. “During severe pollution, high-risk people should avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and monitor their BP and sugar levels regularly,” he said. “Air pollution is not just an environmental issue anymore; it's a serious public health concern.”

Children Face Risks To Lung Development

Paediatricians warn that children are particularly vulnerable because their lungs and immune systems are still developing. They breathe more air relative to their body weight than adults and often spend time outdoors, increasing their exposure to airborne pollutants.

Repeated exposure can aggravate asthma, trigger wheezing and persistent coughing, and increase the likelihood of respiratory infections and other breathing difficulties. In children with pre-existing respiratory conditions, severe pollution episodes can lead to acute attacks requiring emergency medical attention.

The longer-term concern is that sustained exposure to polluted air may impair normal lung growth and reduce lung function. A child who repeatedly experiences breathing difficulties may also struggle to participate in sports and outdoor activities, affecting physical fitness and overall well-being.

"Air pollution in childhood stunts lung growth and never lets lungs reach full capacity. Parents should watch for frequent wheeze, night cough, breathlessness on play, and three-four chest infections a year — these are early warnings of damaged airways," Dr R V Asokan, a renowned paediatrician and former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), told ETV Bharat.

During dense smog in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. (IANS)

Young Adults Are Not Immune

Young adults may appear healthier and more resilient, but age alone does not protect them from the effects of polluted air. Regular exposure during commuting, outdoor exercise and work can irritate the airways and contribute to inflammation, coughing, reduced exercise tolerance and worsening respiratory symptoms.

Experts said that repeated exposure to fine particles can affect lung function even in people without a diagnosed respiratory illness. PM2.5 particles are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs, while some components of air pollution can contribute to systemic inflammation after entering the bloodstream.

Renowned pulmonologist Dr Ankit Bhatia told ETV Bharat that air pollutant exposure can cause various respiratory difficulties, including sore throat and lung infection besides increasing asthma issues.