Air Pollution In Delhi Like 'Slow Poison', Govt Must Take Strong Steps: Congress

New Delhi: Likening the air pollution situation in Delhi to "slow poison", the Congress on Saturday said the government must hold discussions with all stakeholders on this "national problem" and even consider forming an MP-level committee to deal with the issue. In a swipe at the BJP-AAP, the Congress also said governments will get lot of time to indulge in populist politics but if they will spend all the money on freebies there will not be funds for basic facilities.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, party leader Sandeep Dikshit said Delhi's polluted air has crossed all limits and the current dire situation in Delhi is like "slow poison".

Doctors also say that Delhi's polluted air is shortening a normal person's lifespan by 6 to 7 years, and that sick people are at an even greater risk, he said. There are many causes of air pollution, but as citizens, we must question governments and hold them accountable for their actions, Dikshit said.

"Only a small portion of air pollution comes from stubble burning and firecrackers during Diwali. A little pollution is felt during the winter, but these are not the major causes. The major cause of air pollution is vehicular pollution, which continues year-round. This accounts for around 35 per cent," he said.

Dikshit said the average person is suffering amid the accusations and counter-accusations between the BJP-AAP governments of Delhi and Punjab. The people of Delhi are suffering under the governments' deception, he said. The government should control pollution, and if they are unable to do this, they have no right to be called a government, he said.

"All I have to say is this: stop misleading the public, because due to air pollution, this city is no longer habitable," Dikshit said.

"When Delhi was developing, the average traffic speed was 35 to 40 kilometers per hour. Today, due to the government's failure, traffic speeds have slowed. Road infrastructure is poor, and as a result, vehicular pollution levels have increased by two and a half times," he claimed.

Public transport in Delhi has "collapsed" and today, the number of people travelling by bus has decreased, while the number of vehicles has increased, Dikshit said. The question also arises as to why aren't new metro routes being built in Delhi, he asked.

"Another major cause of pollution is industrial pollution, which uses dirty fuel. Illegal factories in Delhi cannot operate without the connivance of the MCD, police, and politicians," he said.