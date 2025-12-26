ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Pollution: Delhi HC Asks Centre To File Reply On Plea To Reduce GST On Air Purifiers In National Capital

The India Gate shrouded in a layer of smog as people make their way during a cold winter morning, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre to file a detailed response to a petition seeking lowering of goods and services tax on air purifiers in view of worsening air quality in the national capital. A vacation bench of Justices Vikas Mahajan and Vinod Kumar granted 10 days' time to the central government to file its reply to the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on January 9.

The court was informed by the Centre's counsel that the meeting of GST Council has to take place physically only and it is not possible to convene the meeting through video conferencing. Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, representing the Centre, sought time to file a detailed reply.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the central government to classify air purifiers as "medical devices" and reduce the goods and services tax (GST) to the five per cent slab. Air purifiers are currently taxed at 18 per cent.