Air Pollution Crisis: CAQM Pulls Up Punjab Officials Over Spike In Stubble Burning, Seeks Reply By Nov 23
The CAQM pulled up senior officials in several Punjab districts over rising stubble burning incidents, directing them to respond by November 23, reports Santu Das
Published : November 19, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has pulled up top officials in several Punjab districts for failing to comply with its directives to curb stubble burning. The action comes as northern India, particularly Delhi, grapples with severe air pollution.
The Environment Ministry's statutory body said the districts, including Ludhiana, Sangrur, Patiala and Moga, witnessed a spurt in stubble burning incidents. It has directed the concerned officials of these districts to submit their response by November 23.
Every year during the harvesting season, stubble burning is blamed for aggravating the air pollution in the northern region.
Keeping the situation in view, the CAQM has taken several steps to tackle the issue of stubble burning, giving special focus to field-level monitoring in Punjab and Haryana regarding this issue. Flying Squads are on the ground in these states.
On Wednesday, the Commission also issued a notice to the deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of these districts, in which it termed paddy stubble burning a “matter of grave concern” as it severely impacts air quality in the northern region.
The CAQM said it has deliberated on the issue with key stakeholders, including the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, in a series of meetings and reminded them of its directives mandating strict preventive and enforcement measures for crop residue management.
The Commission noted that during multiple harvesting-season reviews, it urged effective prevention of paddy stubble burning and fixed accountability on identified officers. It categorically warned that non-compliance with its orders is a punishable offence carrying up to five years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both.
For addressing issues of paddy stubble burning, the CAQM said it has repeatedly emphasised stringent supervision through drones, parali protection force, nodal officers, low-cost sensors, strict implementation and rigorous enforcement of the Action Plan to eliminate paddy stubble burning.
The Commission noted that rising paddy residue burning in several districts compared to last year indicates inadequate supervision, poor implementation, and weak enforcement of the stubble-burning elimination action plan.
Stubble burning incidents
Ludhiana – As per the notices issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, the CAQM disclosed that from September 15 to November 16, 351 fire incidents were recorded in the district, as against 208 fire incidents recorded during the corresponding period in 2025, indicating an increase of 68.8 per cent.
Despite specific directions issued during the review meeting on November 14 to ensure no further spurt in stubble-burning incidents, the district reported a spike of 24 fire incidents, it said.
The Commission said this indicates lapses in enforcement and field-level monitoring measures for effective prevention of stubble burning.
Sangrur — In Sangrur, the total number stood at 741 during the said period, compared to 694 fire incidents in the same period last year, as per the CAQM.
Patiala — According to the CAQM in Patiala, from September 15 to November 16, 416 fire incidents were reported. The total number of incidents reported in the same period in 2025 was 233. This is an increase of 78.5 %.
Moga — In Moga, the total number of fire incidents was recorded at 346, as against 327 fire incidents recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.
The Commission asked the concerned officials to file their response by 5 pm on November 23.
Referring to the rising incidents of stubble burning in several districts of the state, Sukhwinder Kaur, a farmer from Punjab, alleged there has been no proper management arrangement on the part of the administration, adding that because of the "lack" of administrative arrangements, farmers are now compelled to burn stubble.
"Everyone knows that smoke is harmful to us and bad for the environment. It is not that farmers are unaware of the consequences. They understand the problem. They also know that police cases can be registered against them. Nobody does it happily," Kaur told ETV Bharat.
"When farmers know that they could face police cases, have to visit police stations and courts, and may also be fined, why would anyone willingly burn stubble? Nobody does it happily. But when farmers are left with no other option, this is what happens,” the farmer further added.
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