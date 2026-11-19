ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Pollution Crisis: CAQM Pulls Up Punjab Officials Over Spike In Stubble Burning, Seeks Reply By Nov 23

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has pulled up top officials in several Punjab districts for failing to comply with its directives to curb stubble burning. The action comes as northern India, particularly Delhi, grapples with severe air pollution.

The Environment Ministry's statutory body said the districts, including Ludhiana, Sangrur, Patiala and Moga, witnessed a spurt in stubble burning incidents. It has directed the concerned officials of these districts to submit their response by November 23.

Every year during the harvesting season, stubble burning is blamed for aggravating the air pollution in the northern region.

Keeping the situation in view, the CAQM has taken several steps to tackle the issue of stubble burning, giving special focus to field-level monitoring in Punjab and Haryana regarding this issue. Flying Squads are on the ground in these states.

On Wednesday, the Commission also issued a notice to the deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of these districts, in which it termed paddy stubble burning a “matter of grave concern” as it severely impacts air quality in the northern region.

The CAQM said it has deliberated on the issue with key stakeholders, including the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, in a series of meetings and reminded them of its directives mandating strict preventive and enforcement measures for crop residue management.

The Commission noted that during multiple harvesting-season reviews, it urged effective prevention of paddy stubble burning and fixed accountability on identified officers. It categorically warned that non-compliance with its orders is a punishable offence carrying up to five years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both.

For addressing issues of paddy stubble burning, the CAQM said it has repeatedly emphasised stringent supervision through drones, parali protection force, nodal officers, low-cost sensors, strict implementation and rigorous enforcement of the Action Plan to eliminate paddy stubble burning.

The Commission noted that rising paddy residue burning in several districts compared to last year indicates inadequate supervision, poor implementation, and weak enforcement of the stubble-burning elimination action plan.

Stubble burning incidents

Ludhiana – As per the notices issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, the CAQM disclosed that from September 15 to November 16, 351 fire incidents were recorded in the district, as against 208 fire incidents recorded during the corresponding period in 2025, indicating an increase of 68.8 per cent.