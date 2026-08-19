ETV Bharat / bharat

Air New Zealand Appoints Outgoing Air India CEO Wilson As Board Member

New Delhi: Air New Zealand has appointed outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson as a Director on its board. Wilson, who has been steering loss-making Air India and its transformation efforts, will be stepping down as CEO and MD of the airline in September. Air India had announced his resignation on April 7.

"Former airline executives Campbell Wilson and Robert McDonald have been appointed by the Board with effect from, and subject to their re-election by vote at the ASM," Air New Zealand said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The airline's Annual Shareholders' Meeting (ASM) is scheduled to be held on September 24. Wilson is a native of New Zealand.

Robert McDonald is a former Chief Financial Officer of Air New Zealand and is currently the Chair of Vero Insurance New Zealand and Chair of Contact Energy Ltd. Currently, the Air New Zealand board has seven members, including the Chair Dame Therese Walsh. One member, Larry De Shon, is set to retire next month.