Air New Zealand Appoints Outgoing Air India CEO Wilson As Board Member
Currently, Air New Zealand board has seven members, including the Chair, Dame Therese Walsh, with one member, Larry De Shon, set to retire next month.
By PTI
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Air New Zealand has appointed outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson as a Director on its board. Wilson, who has been steering loss-making Air India and its transformation efforts, will be stepping down as CEO and MD of the airline in September. Air India had announced his resignation on April 7.
"Former airline executives Campbell Wilson and Robert McDonald have been appointed by the Board with effect from, and subject to their re-election by vote at the ASM," Air New Zealand said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The airline's Annual Shareholders' Meeting (ASM) is scheduled to be held on September 24. Wilson is a native of New Zealand.
Robert McDonald is a former Chief Financial Officer of Air New Zealand and is currently the Chair of Vero Insurance New Zealand and Chair of Contact Energy Ltd. Currently, the Air New Zealand board has seven members, including the Chair Dame Therese Walsh. One member, Larry De Shon, is set to retire next month.
In an interview with PTI in Brazil in June, Wilson said he was not going to do another airline executive role. "I'm going to step back from full-time executive work, and (look at) advisory board (role), adjunct lecturing, that sort of thing," he said, adding that he can help mentor younger people. Wilson has over three decades of experience in aviation and has held various senior executive roles at Singapore Airlines.
He has been a member of the Board of Directors of the International Air Transport Association and a Board Executive Committee member of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines and the Star Alliance, as per the regulatory filing. Meanwhile, on August 5, Air India appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as the CEO and MD.