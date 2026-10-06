ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Appointed As Next Indian Air Force Chief

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM, currently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of October 31, 2026.

An Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor with over 3,500 hours of flying experience, Air Marshal Dixit has held key operational and strategic appointments.

He will succeed Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who superannuates on October 31, 2026, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a post on X.

According to a statement issued by the MoD, born on December 09, 1966, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 06, 1986.

Prior to assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Dixit has served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, the statement said.

The Air Marshal is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Staff Service College (Bangladesh) and National Defence College. He has more than 3500 hours of extensive flying experience on various aircrafts including to name a few; Mirage-2000, variants of Mig, Kiran, Jaguar, IL-78, HAWK and Tejas. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor. During his service career spanning approximately four decades, he has been actively involved in numerous operations and exercises including Op-Sated Sagar, Op-Rakshak and Op Sindoor, the statement added.

During his illustrious career, the Air Marshal has held a number of significant field and staff appointments. He commanded a front-line fighter air base in Western Sector and a premiere fighter training base in Southern Sector.

The operational capability of the Indian Air Force has improved with the contribution of the Air Officer in various capacities. He was awarded Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, AtiVishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026 in recognition of his exemplary and distinguished service, the statement added.