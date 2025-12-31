ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Marshal Tiwari Retires As VCAS After Four Decades Of Service

New Delhi: Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who has over 3,600 hours of flying experience on various aircraft and held diverse command appointments, retired on Wednesday as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) after four decades of illustrious service to the nation.

In 2025, he was decorated with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for distinguished service in operations. Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC), is expected to be the next Vice Chief of the Air Staff, sources said.

Air Marshal Tiwari retired as VCAS on December 31, on "superannuation from the Indian Air Force (IAF), after completion of four decades of illustrious service to the nation," the defence ministry said. He had taken charge as the IAF's Vice Chief of the Air Staff on May 2, 2025.

The air officer was commissioned on June 7, 1986, as a flying pilot in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force. With over 3,600 hours of flying experience on various types of aircraft, the air officer has held diverse staff and command appointments, it said in a statement.

"In addition to being a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot, the air marshal is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, US," the ministry said. During his eminent career in uniform, he served as the Directing Staff at the IAF Test Pilots' School and the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, officials said.