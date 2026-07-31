ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja Appointed As Armed Forces Medical Services Chief

New Delhi: The government on Friday appointed Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja to take over as the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) with effect from the afternoon of August 31, 2026. He will assume the appointment upon the retirement of the incumbent DGAFMS Surgeon, Vice Admiral Arti Sarin.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja was commissioned in December 1986. He obtained his MD in Medicine in 1997 and DM in Gastroenterology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in 2005, where he was awarded the Best DM Student Award. An outstanding military professional, he secured an 'A' grading in all military courses and is an alumnus of the National Defence College.

The defence ministry said that over a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades, the officer has made significant contributions across the clinical, academic, operational and administrative domains of the AFMS. He has held several prestigious appointments, including Senior Consultant (Medicine) at the Office of the DGAFMS, Commandant of Military Hospital Pathankot, Commandant of Command Hospital Lucknow, and Director and Commandant of AFMC, Pune.