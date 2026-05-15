ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India's Challenges 'Largely External', Transformation A Long Game: Singapore Airlines CEO

Singapore: Air India's transformation is going to be a "long game, and there is no shortcut", its co-owner, Singapore Airlines' CEO Goh Choon Phong, said on Friday as he mentioned that the Indian carrier is facing various challenges, including Pakistan airspace closure and rupee depreciation.

At a briefing to discuss Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group's financial results for the 2025-26 financial year, he also said that Air India has "largely external challenges". Singapore Airlines on Thursday reported a 57.4 per cent decline in net profit at SGD 1.184 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2026, mainly due to the absence of a prior-year one-off accounting gain related to the Vistara merger, and Air India losses.

Air India's loss stood at more than SGD 3.56 billion (over Rs 26,700 crore) in the financial year ended March 2026, as the carrier grappled with the fallout of airspace curbs and other headwinds, as per the figures disclosed by the SIA Group in its financial report for 2025-26.

Goh Choon Phong on Friday said the investment in Air India enables direct participation in India's high growth domestic and international markets across full-service and low-cost segments.

"Without a domestic market, investing in a secondary hub enables the SIA Group to secure long-term growth by participating directly in the fast-growing air transport markets beyond Singapore," he said in the presentation.