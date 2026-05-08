ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Will Look At Reducing, Suspending Flights On Loss-Making Routes: CEO

Mumbai: Air India will look at reducing frequencies or suspending services on certain routes as some of the flights are either not profitable as before or loss-making due to the airspace constraints, according to its CEO Campbell Wilson.

At a town hall meeting for the staff on Friday, the airline announced certain cost-saving measures, including deferred payment of annual increments and asked the employees to cut down on discretionary spending.

"We will continue to do the things that improve revenues and continue to do things to improve costs," Wilson, the CEO and MD of the airline, said.

Air India, which currently has around 190 planes in its fleet, operated about 8,000 flights per week and carried nearly 62 million people in the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

With the airspace constraints, Wilson said that some of the routes the airline used to operate are not as profitable or indeed are now loss-making, and those need to be pulled back.