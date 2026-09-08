Air India Trichy-Singapore Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport
Once the technical fault was rectified, the Air India Express flight departed from Chennai for Singapore around midnight.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Chennai: An Air India flight bound for Singapore from Tiruchirappalli made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport due to a technical glitch.
The Air India Express passenger flight, carrying a total of 187 people—comprising 179 passengers and 8 crew members—was en route from Trichy to Singapore. While the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of approximately 30,000 feet, the pilot detected a sudden technical malfunction and decided to make an emergency landing.
Emergency Landing
At the time, the aircraft was flying over Chennai airspace. The pilot immediately contacted the Chennai Airport control room to request permission for an emergency landing. Airport authorities granted immediate clearance, and all necessary safety arrangements for the emergency landing were put in place.
The flight subsequently made an emergency landing on the runway at Chennai International Airport around 6:00 PM. It was then taxied to the airport apron and parked.
Passenger Safety
All passengers disembarked and were accommodated in the airport's waiting lounges. A team of aircraft engineers undertook repair work. Once the technical fault was rectified, the Air India Express flight departed from Chennai for Singapore around midnight.
The sudden technical issue encountered mid-flight necessitated the emergency landing at Chennai Airport. Fortunately, a major accident was averted, and all 187 individuals on board including the 179 passengers escaped unharmed. This incident caused a significant stir at Chennai Airport.
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