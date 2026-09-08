ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Trichy-Singapore Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport

Chennai: An Air India flight bound for Singapore from Tiruchirappalli made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport due to a technical glitch.

The Air India Express passenger flight, carrying a total of 187 people—comprising 179 passengers and 8 crew members—was en route from Trichy to Singapore. While the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of approximately 30,000 feet, the pilot detected a sudden technical malfunction and decided to make an emergency landing.

Emergency Landing

At the time, the aircraft was flying over Chennai airspace. The pilot immediately contacted the Chennai Airport control room to request permission for an emergency landing. Airport authorities granted immediate clearance, and all necessary safety arrangements for the emergency landing were put in place.