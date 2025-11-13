ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India's Toronto-Delhi Flight Gets Bomb Threat; Flight Lands Safely In National Capital

The spokesperson said the flight landed safely at Delhi and has been parked for the mandatory security checks by the security as per the protocol.

Air India Toronto To Delhi Flight
Representational Image (File/IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 13, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Authorities on Thursday received a bomb threat message for an Air India flight when it was flying from Toronto to Delhi, and later, the flight landed safely in the national capital, according to sources. In the morning, Delhi Police received a message claiming bomb threat for the flight AI188. Subsequently, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was constituted at the Delhi airport, and it was assessed that the threat was "non-specific", the sources told PTI.

The message was received at around 11.30 am when the flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was mid-air and was little over four hours away from Delhi, the sources said. When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said a security alert was communicated regarding the flight AI188 during its cruise from Toronto to Delhi on Thursday.

"On board crew carried out all the laid down security drills, keeping passenger safety & security as top priority. The flight has landed safely at Delhi and has been parked for the mandatory security checks by the security as per the protocol," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that all passengers and crew have disembarked safely. The flight landed at the Delhi airport at around 3.40 pm. The duration of the Toronto-Delhi flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was a little over 15 hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Also Read

  1. Air India Express Mumbai-Varanasi Flight Lands Safely After Bomb Threat
  2. Hyderabad-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai After 'Human Bomb' Threat, Aircraft Lands Safely

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA TORONTO DELHI FLIGHT
TORONTO DELHI FLIGHT BOMB THREAT
TORONTO DELHI FLIGHT
AIR INDIA FLIGHT AI188
AIR INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.