ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India To Resume Delhi-Shanghai Flights From Feb 1, 2026

The now Tata Group-owned airline had stopped services to Shanghai in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Air India To Resume Delhi Shanghai Flights
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 17, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Air India will resume flights between Delhi and Shanghai from February 1, 2026, marking the resumption of the airline's direct services to mainland China after nearly six years. The now Tata Group-owned airline had stopped services to Shanghai in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, and at that time, the loss-making carrier was owned by the government.

While making the announcement on Monday about the resumption of Delhi-Shanghai (PVG) flights from February 1 next year, Air India also said it plans to introduce non-stop services between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Air India will operate flights four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai with its Boeing 787-8 aircraft that will have 18 business and 238 economy class seats. Shanghai will be the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, the airline said in a release.

"The reinstatement of Air India's services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000," the release said.

Direct flights between India and China resumed on October 26. The services were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

After the recent diplomatic initiatives, IndiGo resumed flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on October 26 and started services from the national capital to Guangzhou on November 10. China Eastern Airlines, on November 9, commenced direct Delhi-Shanghai flights.

Also Read

  1. India, China Driving Air Traffic Growth In Asia Pacific Region: AAPA DG
  2. China Eastern To Commence Delhi To Shanghai Flight From Sunday

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA
DELHI SHANGHAI FLIGHTS
INDIA CHINA FLIGHT SERVICES
AIR INDIA DELHI SHANGHAI FLIGHTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Analysis | Congress Bihar Show Casts Shadow On INDIA Bloc’s Existence, Keeps Alliance Thinking

Kolhapur Dancers Perform Bharatanatyam At Everest Base Camp

INTERVIEW | Agra Denied Screens: Kanu Behl Says, 'Fight Is No Longer About My Film; It's About Who Controls What India Watches'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.