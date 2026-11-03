ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India To Order More Wide-Body Planes, Rebalance Network, Cut Costs: CEO

New Delhi: Air India will rebalance its network, work to regain overseas market share, reduce costs and order more wide-body planes as the loss-making airline seeks to turn the corner. Spelling out his broad revival plans, CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam on Tuesday said Air India is punching below its weight and that will change.

In his first public event after taking over the reins of the Tata Group-owned airline, Gebremariam said profitability is a concern now, but there are huge opportunities in the long term.

As part of the strategy, Gebremariam said they are also working on getting Air India and Air India Express to work together to drive efficiency, synergy, shared corporate functions and so on.

Faced with multiple headwinds, including surging fuel prices and Pakistan airspace closure impacting long-haul operations, Air India saw its loss widen to more than Rs 22,000 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal.

Against this backdrop, Gebremariam said he was more impatient than the shareholders to turn Air India profitable. According to him, some of the headwinds, such as high fuel prices and geopolitical problems in the Middle East, are common for the airline industry.

"We have the unique problem of the Pakistan airspace closure... but I put all these problems as short-term headwinds or turbulence that we need to navigate so that we emerge stronger for our future, for the long-term future growth," Gebremariam said.

Stressing that the priority is to reduce costs, he said multiple activities are being done in this regard. These include "balancing, rebalancing our up and network. Most of our network, unfortunately, in Europe and America, has been affected by the airspace closure. So, Delhi is more affected than Mumbai," he said.

Apart from Delhi and Mumbai, the airline will be looking at Bengaluru as the third hub for its operations. He said the network to Europe and the US from Delhi has been impacted. As part of rebalancing, some operations would be shifted to Mumbai.

To tap the huge opportunities, Air India plans to order more wide-body aircraft as it seeks to boost international connectivity in the future. Currently, Air India has 171 planes, including 61 wide-body aircraft.