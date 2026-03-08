Air India To Operate 78 More Flights On Nine International Routes From March 10-18
Air India said it would deploy additional capacity to five key gateways in Europe as well as to New York over the next few days.
By PTI
Published : March 8, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Air India will operate 78 additional flights on nine international routes from March 10 to 18 as the airline seeks to provide more travel options amid the disruptions due to the Middle East conflict.
The carrier will operate 78 additional flights on 9 routes connecting New York, London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Zurich, Paris, Colombo and Male. In a statement on Sunday, Air India said it would deploy additional capacity to five key gateways in Europe as well as to New York over the next few days, supported by additional services to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
"Together, these flights add 17,660 seats on nine routes in both directions," it said. Except for New York, Male and Colombo, the services will be operated with B787-8 aircraft. For Male and Colombo, A320 neo planes will be deployed and services for New York will be operated with B777-300ER aircraft, subject to regulatory approvals.
According to the airline, the additional services are being planned in response to sustained high demand for reliable travel options amid the ongoing situation in West Asia.
Earlier in the day, Air India and Air India Express had announced additional non-scheduled flights on March 8 with approvals from Indian and local authorities to facilitate travellers affected by the regional restrictions amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Both carriers are continuing scheduled flight operations to select West Asian destinations, while operating additional non-scheduled flights to assist stranded travellers amid ongoing airspace restrictions in parts of the region, the airline company said in a press release.
Also Read
Air India, AI Express To Operate Extra UAE Flights Today For Stranded Flyers Amid West Asia Conflict