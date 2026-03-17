ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India To Operate 36 More Flights To Europe, North America Amid Surge In Demand Due To West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday said it will operate additional flights to key destinations in Europe and North America till next week (March 28) amid high demand for international travel due to the ongoing situation in the West Asia region.

The airline will operate 36 additional flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with destinations such as London (Heathrow), Toronto, Frankfurt and Zurich between March 19 and March 28.

The move will add over 10,000 seats across these routes, enhancing capacity and offering more travel options at a time when international connectivity remains constrained, the airline said.

The additional services will be operated on the following sectors: Delhi-London (Heathrow), Mumbai-London (Heathrow), Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Zurich and Delhi-Toronto. These services come days after Air India recently announced capacity augmentation between March 10 and 18 by operatinig 78 additional flights on nine routes.