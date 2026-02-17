ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India To Enhance Flight Services On Key International Routes

Mumbai: Air India on Monday announced frequency enhancement as well as deployment of aircraft with retrofitted or upgraded cabin interiors on additional key international routes as part of 2026 Northern Summer Schedule.

The airline said it will increase frequency on Delhi-Toronto routes from 7 times per week to 10 times, starting March 1, while from March 29 onwards, Delhi-Seoul (Incheon) frequency will be increases from five times a week to six times, and the newly launched Delhi-Shanghai flights services will be increased to five times a week from four times, thereby adding 2,048 seats on each of the routes every month, it said.

The carrier said that effective February 14, services on the Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda) route, being operated with B787-9 aircraft, feature a three-class cabin configuration with the addition of premium economy. This deployment adds 2,408 seats between Delhi and Tokyo (Haneda) every month, Air India said.

According to the airline, Mumbai-London (Heathrow) flights will operate with a combination of the incoming new B787-9 planes and retrofitted legacy B787-8 aircraft, both featuring all-new cabin interiors, beginning July 1.

These flights will replace the currently deployed B777-300ER on the route, which already have upgraded cabin interiors, it said, and added that Delhi-Melbourne daily flights will operate with a B777-300ER aircraft featuring upgraded cabin interiors, thus introducing First Class on the route, from July 1.

The aircraft features eight suites in first class, 40 fully flat beds in business class and 280 seats in the economy class, adding nearly 4,000 seats every month between Delhi and Melbourne, it said.

Similarly, from August 1, Bengaluru-London (Heathrow) flights will operate with the airline's retrofitted B787-8 aircraft, featuring new cabin interiors, thus introducing Premium Economy on the route. With this, all Air India flights to and from London (Heathrow) will be serviced by aircraft featuring new cabin interiors.