ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Terminates Services Of Phuket-Delhi Flight's Pilot-In-Command Who Tested Positive For Drug Use

New Delhi: Air India on Friday terminated the services of the pilot-in-command of Phuket-Delhi flight who had tested positive for drug use.

The announcement from the airline came hours after probe agency AAIB's preliminary report into the Phuket flight incident said the drug use by the pilot was a serious concern and asked regulator DGCA to take appropriate action.

"The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect," the airline said in a statement.