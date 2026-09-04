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Air India Terminates Services Of Phuket-Delhi Flight's Pilot-In-Command Who Tested Positive For Drug Use

The Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4, operating with an A320 plane, lost nearly 300 feet altitude and many people who were on board suffered injuries.

Air India Terminates Services Of Phuket-Delhi Flight's Pilot-In-Command Who Tested Positive For Drug Use
File photo of Air India flight (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST

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New Delhi: Air India on Friday terminated the services of the pilot-in-command of Phuket-Delhi flight who had tested positive for drug use.

The announcement from the airline came hours after probe agency AAIB's preliminary report into the Phuket flight incident said the drug use by the pilot was a serious concern and asked regulator DGCA to take appropriate action.

"The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect," the airline said in a statement.

On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight, operating with an A320 plane, suddenly lost nearly 300 feet altitude and many people who were on board suffered injuries.

In the preliminary report, AAIB said the plane carrying 145 people suffered near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet, triggering an autopilot disconnect, a brief stall warning and an altitude upset that injured 24 people.

Read More

  1. AI Phuket Flight Incident: AAIB Recommends Action Against Pilot Failing Dope Test In Preliminary Report
  2. AI's Phuket-Delhi Plane Faced Multiple Hydraulic Failures; Lost Flight Controls for 4 Seconds: Airbus Analysis

TAGGED:

PHUKET DELHI FLIGHT
PILOT TERMINATED
DRUG USE IN FLIGHT
AIR INDIA

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