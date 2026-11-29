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Air India Suspends Saudi Flights Till Dec 31; AI Express To Resume Jeddah Flights From Dec 2

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Air India on Sunday extended the suspension of flights connecting Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh till December 31, while Air India Express will resume Jeddah flights in a phased manner from December 2. Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended till December 31.

Flights to Saudi Arabia have been disrupted in recent weeks due to the prevailing security situation. Some cities and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia have come under attack from the Houthis. "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will remain suspended until 31 December 2026," Air India said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Air India Express said it would commence phased resumption of its Jeddah services, beginning with three weekly flights between Jeddah and Mangaluru from December 2. IndiGo has decided to resume select flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah.