Air India Schedules Special Milan flight To Bring Back Stranded Passengers

New Delhi: Air India will operate a special flight from Milan to Delhi on Sunday to bring back passengers stranded in the Italian city after the airline had cancelled their flight on Friday following a technical issue with the Dreamliner aircraft.

More than 250 passengers were stranded at Milan after the flight cancellation on Friday. There were posts on social media complaining about the lack of adequate facilities for the passengers.

The airline on Sunday said it will operate a flight from Milan to Delhi today to accommodate passengers of flight AI138, which was cancelled on October 17 due to a technical issue.

"To ensure that the affected passengers can return home to India in time for the festive occasion, our teams expedited the rectification process on the aircraft at Milan and secured the necessary approvals to operate an additional commercial flight, AI138D, departing Milan at 1900 hours local time and arriving in Delhi on the morning of 20 October," Air India said in a statement.