Air India Says No Issues Identified After Checks Of Operational B787 Planes' Fuel Control Switches

New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday said it has completed the precautionary inspection of fuel control switches across its operational Boeing 787 fleet, and no issues were identified during the checks. The inspection was done after the incident of a switch malfunctioning in an aircraft that operated a flight from London Heathrow to Bengaluru on Sunday.

At present, Air India has 33 Boeing 787s or Dreamliners, and 28 are operational. In a statement, the airline said it has completed precautionary re-inspections of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) across all operational Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet.

"No issues were identified during these checks. The inspections were undertaken in an abundance of caution following an observation reported by one of our pilots.

"We acknowledge the regulator's proactive oversight in conducting independent inspections and subsequently clearing the FCS," it said.