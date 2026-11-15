ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Resumes Direct Flights To New York, Newark After Easing Of Airspace Curbs

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: Air India on Sunday has restored non-stop operations on all its flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York, following the reopening of previously restricted airspace that had necessitated technical stops on select services. The move reduces total travel time by up to five hours on affected routes, with journeys that had extended to around 22 hours due to en route refuelling stops now taking around 17 hours.

Earlier this year, the closure of Pakistan's airspace to Indian airlines, followed by airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East amid regional conflict, had significantly impacted flight routings between India and North America.

Subsequently, Air India's services from Delhi and Mumbai to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) were operating with a technical stop in Rome for refuelling. "With airspace restrictions eased, Air India has now resumed non-stop operations on all four India-New York routes, restoring faster and more convenient journeys for customers travelling between India and the United States," the airline said. Earlier, the longer routings for these flights through Jordan and Egypt resulted in increased flying hours.