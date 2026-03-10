ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Probes Viral Video Of Ex-Cabin Crew Sitting In Cockpit

As per rules, cabin crew are not allowed to sit in the place meant for pilots or cockpit crew, especially when an aircraft is airborne. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Domestic carrier Air India has initiated an internal probe into a viral video showing a former cabin crew member of the airline seated inside the cockpit of an airborne aircraft.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Air India cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit," the carrier shared from its official X handle on Tuesday.

Shared widely on social media, the video shows the cabin crew sitting in the cockpit of the aircraft in uniform while another person is recording the cabin crew, inside the cockpit and the outside view. It has been learnt that the crew member left the airline in February.