Air India Probes Viral Video Of Ex-Cabin Crew Sitting In Cockpit
The airline said it would take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation to ensure complete adherence to all safety and operational protocols.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Domestic carrier Air India has initiated an internal probe into a viral video showing a former cabin crew member of the airline seated inside the cockpit of an airborne aircraft.
"We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Air India cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit," the carrier shared from its official X handle on Tuesday.
Shared widely on social media, the video shows the cabin crew sitting in the cockpit of the aircraft in uniform while another person is recording the cabin crew, inside the cockpit and the outside view. It has been learnt that the crew member left the airline in February.
"While we are verifying the authenticity of the video, we have initiated an internal investigation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the video," the post shared by the airline said.
Air India also said that it would take appropriate action based on the outcome of the ongoing probe to ensure complete adherence to all safety and operational protocols.
As per rules, cabin crew are not allowed to sit in the place meant for pilots or cockpit crew, especially when an aircraft is airborne. "Air India has strict protocols governing access to the cockpit, and any deviation from these standards is treated with utmost seriousness," the airline added.
