ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Plane Suffers Tail Strike At Bengaluru Airport

New Delhi: An Air India aircraft, with 181 passengers onboard, suffered a tail strike during landing at the Bengaluru airport on Thursday morning, and the plane has been grounded for a detailed inspection. The airline's narrow-body A321 aircraft was operating the flight AI2651 from Delhi to Bengaluru.

An Air India spokesperson said the plane "experienced a tail-strike during landing". The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally, the spokesperson said.

A source said the plane experienced "wake turbulence" when it was close to land, following which the pilot decided to perform a go-around manoeuvre. During the manoeuvre, there was a tail strike, the source added.

The "wake turbulence" was caused by the take-off of a wide-body aircraft in the vicinity, the source said. Specific details about the wide-body plane could not be ascertained. The source said there were 181 passengers onboard the aircraft that operated the flight AI2651.