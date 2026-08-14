ETV Bharat / bharat

AI's Phuket-Delhi Plane Faced Multiple Hydraulic Failures; Lost Flight Controls for 4 Seconds: Airbus Analysis

An inside view of the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi after it hit turbulence, injuring a number of passengers, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Air India's Airbus A320 plane lost flight controls for four seconds due to multiple hydraulic system failures, resulting in a sudden loss of 300 feet in altitude while flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, according to an initial analysis. At least 24 people out of the 145 people onboard were injured in the incident that is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

The initial analysis report by Airbus about the incident showed that the aircraft suffered three hydraulic system failures within two seconds and the systems were recovered in seven seconds. With the hydraulic system failures, the report said, "elevators and aileron surfaces were lost for around 4 seconds". Elevators and ailerons are key flight controls. While elevators control up and down movements, ailerons control left and right movements.

This means the flight controls were lost during Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 for four seconds on August 4 before the systems recovered. Just before 9:32:44 IST (4:02:44 UTC), there was a loss of one hydraulic system, and at 9:32:45 IST (4:02:45 UTC), the two other hydraulic systems were also lost, as per the report.

Then at 9:32:51, all three systems were recovered. The report said the system behaviour was due to the loss of hydraulic pressure as at least two pressure switches showed low hydraulic status, which led to the loss of actuators.

During the short period of multiple hydraulic system failures, the first officer tried the input for full nose down or pitch down of the aircraft, but the flight controls did not respond, the report said. Airbus noted that since the post-flight report indicates multiple faults, the analysis focused on various aircraft systems as the cause of the sudden loss of altitude.