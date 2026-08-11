ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India's Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot Tests Positive For Psychoactive Substance: Sources

A staff member is present with an injured passenger on a stretcher after several passengers, including crew members, got injured as Air India flight (AI2379) from Phuket to Delhi experienced a brief in-flight turbulence, in New Delhi on August 4, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: The pilot-in-command of Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight that faced mid-air turbulence last week has tested positive for a psychoactive substance in the confirmatory screening test, sources said on Tuesday. The sources said the pilot has tested positive for marijuana, a psychoactive drug.

On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude amid mid-air turbulence, leaving at least 17 people injured. The plane had 145 people onboard, including 137 passengers and 8 crew members. Both pilots of the flight underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test.