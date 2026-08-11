Air India's Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot Tests Positive For Psychoactive Substance: Sources
On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude amid mid-air turbulence, leaving at least 17 people injured.
By PTI
Published : August 11, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The pilot-in-command of Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight that faced mid-air turbulence last week has tested positive for a psychoactive substance in the confirmatory screening test, sources said on Tuesday. The sources said the pilot has tested positive for marijuana, a psychoactive drug.
On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude amid mid-air turbulence, leaving at least 17 people injured. The plane had 145 people onboard, including 137 passengers and 8 crew members. Both pilots of the flight underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test.
"The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on August 9.
The sources, on Tuesday, said the pilot has tested positive for the use of marijuana. Pending completion of the investigation and testing process, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken both flight crew members off the roster.
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