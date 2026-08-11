ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: AAIB Investigating All Material Evidence

File - Medical pesonnel present with injured passengers in wheelchairs after several passengers, including crew members, got injured as Air India flight (AI2379) from Phuket to Delhi experienced a brief in-flight turbulence, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Aircraft accident probe agency AAIB on Tuesday said it is engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of all relevant technical, operational, medical and human factor evidence related to the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident last week.

"This includes examination of the aircraft and its systems, recorded flight data, relevant operational and maintenance records, medical information, and interviews with persons concerned. All material evidence will be examined in its entirety before any conclusions are drawn," it said.

On August 4, an Air India Airbus A320 aircraft, registration VT-EXO, operating the flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise. The plane later stabilised and landed safely in the national capital.

In the incident, injuries were reported to 20 passengers and 4 cabin crew members, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were 137 passengers, including 3 infants, and 8 crew members onboard the plane.

AAIB said it is presently engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of all relevant technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence.

Officials of France's Bureau d’Enquetes et d’Analyses pour la securite de l’aviation civile (BEA) and technical representatives of Airbus are providing the necessary technical assistance to AAIB.