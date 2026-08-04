ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Passengers, Crew Injured As Phuket-Delhi Flight Encounters Turbulence, Experiences Sudden Change In Altitude

New Delhi: Several passengers and crew members onboard an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi suffered injuries after the plane encountered brief turbulence during its journey on Tuesday, causing a sudden change in altitude.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew members disembarked safely, officials said.

Confirming the incident, AI spokesperson said flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

"There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members suffered minor injuries and were taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care," Air India said in a statement.