Air India Passengers, Crew Injured As Phuket-Delhi Flight Encounters Turbulence, Experiences Sudden Change In Altitude
We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation, said Air India.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Several passengers and crew members onboard an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi suffered injuries after the plane encountered brief turbulence during its journey on Tuesday, causing a sudden change in altitude.
The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew members disembarked safely, officials said.
Confirming the incident, AI spokesperson said flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.
"There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members suffered minor injuries and were taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care," Air India said in a statement.
The airline said it is cooperating with the relevant authorities, adding that the incident is currently under investigation.
"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," the AI spokesperson said.
Official statement from Air India Spox:
Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked. There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation.